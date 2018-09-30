‘Fallout 76’ Beta Size Revealed

The download size for Bethesda’s Fallout 76 beta has been revealed with the beta test requiring at least 45GB to download.

Bethesda’s answer for how much space beta downloaders would need was answered in the beta FAQ that was updated days ago with more answers for would-be Fallout 76 players’ biggest questions about the test. In a question pertaining specifically to the beta size, Bethesda revealed how big it is and said that there’s currently no plans to have the beta available to pre-load.

“The B.E.T.A. will be approximately 45GB in size,” Bethesda’s answer said, the B.E.T.A. being its acronym for the Break-It Early Test Application. “Currently the B.E.T.A. will not be available for pre-load.”

It sounds like a hefty size for a beta, even for one of Bethesda’s massive open-world games, but it sounds much more reasonable knowing that the beta is actually the full game. Bethesda said back in August that the “current plan for the B.E.T.A. is it will be the full game” and that players’ progress would carry over to the full product release. That answer was also found in a previous version of the FAQ and has since been updated to say that the beta will indeed be the full game.

“The B.E.T.A. is the full game,” the updated answer now says. “Our current plan is for your progress to carry over once Fallout 76 officially launches on November 14. Stay tuned for more information.”

Another question did say that console players would have to download the official version of Fallout 76 when it releases in November though, so just because you download the beta doesn’t mean you’ll be able to keep using that download and seamlessly transition into the full game.

Download size was just one of the many questions that the beta FAQ answered though with many more pertaining to questions about whether or not players need PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold to play (you do) and, most importantly, when players can actually participate in the beta. Starting on the Xbox One first, the beta will be available on October 23rd with Bethesda selecting players who pre-ordered the game and will gain first admission to the test. PlayStation 4 and PC players will be able to access the beta the following week on October 30th.

Fallout 76 is scheduled to be released on November 14th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.