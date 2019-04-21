‘Fallout 76’ C.A.M.P.s Are Being Improved in New Update

Bethesda has an update planned for Fallout 76 that’ll improve the game’s C.A.M.P. feature that allows players to set up shop wherever they have the room and desire to do so. The first feature planned for Patch 9 that’s releasing sometime in May will offer players some protection against hostile people if they’ve already elected to play Adventure Mode and not Survival while the second will give players more freedom when it comes to building on their C.A.M.P.

The latest “Inside the Vault” article from Bethesda had the details on the features that’ll be applied to players’ C.A.M.P.s when Patch 9 is released. Adventure Mode, as its name suggests, is more casual than Survival and protects players from being damaged by human players they’re not hostile to. Bethesda announced when Survival was released that it intended to offer C.A.M.P.s the same protection, and that feature is now planned for Patch 9.

“This is a change that will prevent other players’ attacks from dealing damage to objects and structures you’ve built in your C.A.M.P. so long as you (or your Turrets) are not hostile against those players,” Bethesda said. “We’re excited to let you know that we’re currently planning to roll this out with Patch 9 in early May.”

The second of Bethesda’s two C.A.M.P. features will allow players to build their setups easier so long as they’re able to get the first part of different structures’ foundations down.

“With Patch 9, we’re also planning to make it easier to construct your C.A.M.P. by removing the requirement that all of a structure’s foundations must be placed on terrain,” Bethesda continued. “Once this is implemented, only the first foundation piece you place will need to be built on terrain, all subsequent foundations you snap to that original piece will then ignore this rule. While this change doesn’t apply to Workshops, it should help you build more freely in your C.A.M.P. and will make it easier to place or re-locate large C.A.M.P. structures.”

May is the only known release timeframe for Patch 9, though a full set of patch notes released around the time the patch is ready will detail everything that’s changing.

