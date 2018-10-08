‘Fallout 76’: Creating Your Character and Exploring Vault 76

Bethesda is doing things a little differently this time around with their Fallout franchise and with the story taking us back to where it all began, we wanted to share our gameplay footage showing off Fallout 76’s character creation and an extensive look inside Vault 76.

Since our hands-on was limited to only a few hours and there is so much to explore, we didn’t delve into every single customization option available but the sneak peek does give a general idea of how it will work. It runs very similarly to that of Fallout 4, including some of those more ‘interesting’ hairstyle options.

Personally, I loved the Fallout 4 creation system. As a huge Dragon Age fan I modeled my characters off of others like Dorian Pavus from Inquisition and Morrigan from Origins. Bethesda is all about creativity and that shows in their new photo mode and the tradition of character customization.

Every RPG fan will tell you a horror story where they spent so much time working on perfecting their character in the customization screen only to later find out via cutscene that their hard-learned creation is a total uggo. Never fear, survivors, because Bethesda has also reiterated that you can change your character’s looks at any time after starting your journey, which was evident with our time with the game with the Start menu.

In addition to how the character creation works, there’s also a new photo mode! Players can essentially make their own badge, which works similarly to a calling card in game. It’s a great way for players to show off their characters to other in the game while also showcasing that personality as well! Play around with the different filters, have fun with neat poses – pretty much it’s your time to shine.

We also wanted to take you on a small tour of where the game begins, Vault 76. It’s must more festive than previous vaults and players can even equip a nifty little party hat to keep those celebratory vibes flowing! Check it out for yourself in the video at the top of the article!

We’ve got tons of Fallout 76 coverage pouring in! To stay up to date on the latest news, check out our full community hub right here to stay in the know 24/7! As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on November 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.