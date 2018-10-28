‘Fallout 76’ Contest Offers One Winner a Real Pip-Boy

Bethesda announced a Fallout 76 contest that gives one lucky winner a real-life Pip-Boy kit.

Sharing the details on Twitter, Bethesda tweeted through the Fallout account to show what the Pip-Boy kit looks like and to tell people what they have to do to win. To be eligible for the contest, all people have to do is retweet the tweet below and hope that they’re the one contestant chosen to receive the Pip-Boy prize.

Within Bethesda’s official rules for the contest, it was revealed that people have but a small window of time to share the tweet and become eligible. The contest began on October 28th after the tweet was shared and ends on October 29th at the very end of the day. Bethesda’s rules also indicate that the official Fallout Twitter account must be followed to become eligible, a detail not mentioned in the tweet itself but one that’s still required if you hope to win.

Once people have had time to retweet the tweet and enter the contest, Bethesda said that the company will choose just one winner to receive the Pip-Boy kit pictured above.

“On or about Tuesday, October 30, 2018 (the ‘Draw Date’) in Rockville, Maryland, one (1) entrant will be selected as a winner at random from all Entries received,” Bethesda’s official rules said. “There is one (1) prize available to be won.”

According to the tweet, the timing of the contest appears to be pegged to the 10-year anniversary of Fallout 3, a game that released on October 28, 2008.

The Pip-Boy kit itself is made by The Wand Company, makers of collectibles from different brands such as Fallout and Doctor Who. Called the Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI, the kit comes with over 100 parts and has several working mechanisms that collectors can toy around with once it’s been built. It features no electronic components though, so don’t expect to be pulling up a map or sifting through menus when wearing the device.

If the Pip-Boy kit looks familiar, it might be because it was seen months ago when The Wand Company first revealed it. It was made available as a pre-order product through different retailers after it was unveiled, but availability may be limited now that it’s been a while since the pre-orders opened. This means that there’s still a chance Fallout players can get one of these even if they don’t win the contest, though it’ll likely be at a higher price from a third-party seller.

Fallout 76 is scheduled to release on November 14th.