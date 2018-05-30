Save 20% on ‘Fallout 76’ for PS4, Xbox One and PC

This morning, Bethesda revealed their new game Fallout 76 with the teaser above, then promptly told us nothing about it. Naturally, this lead to theories and speculation about the game spreading like wildfire. What is Fallout 76? Is it a survival RPG? It it some sort of building sim? Inquiring minds want to know.

What we do know for sure is that more details will be forthcoming on June 10th during BethesdaLand. We also know that the game is already available to pre-order via Amazon with a 20% Prime discount for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you know you’re going to buy it no matter what, fire away because this is the best deal that you’re going to get. If you want to wait and see what this is all about, keep in mind that you won’t be charged until the game ships and you can always cancel the order if it turns out to be something stupid. We trust in Bethesda though – that probably won’t be an issue.

In other pre-order discount news, Capcom confirmed that Mega Man 11 will hit the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 2nd. Thankfully, physical copies of the game will be made available, and they are eligible for the 20% Prime discount. That brings the game down to a very reasonable $24. You can check out the game via the trailer above, then secure the discount for yourself via the links below. If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, you might want to read on because there’s a second option to consider.

• Mega Man 11 – Nintendo Switch

• Mega Man 11 – PlayStation 4

• Mega Man 11 – Xbox One

Nintendo Switch owners also have the option of picking up the Mega Man 11 amiibo Edition, which is a GameStop exclusive priced at $59.99. The set includes the following:

• Mega Man 11 Game

• Mega Man amiibo (Mega Man Series)

• Dr. Wily Logo Adhesive Patch

• Set of 4 Colorful Stickers

• “Stage Select” Microfiber Cloth

Finally, The Pokemon Company revealed that Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! will hit the Nintendo Switch on November 16th. Again, the games are both available to pre-order on Amazon with a 20% discount for Prime members. You can read more about the games right here and see them in action in the video above.

