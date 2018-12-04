‘Fallout 76’ Goes Down for Scheduled Maintenance, Here’s What’s New

Bethesda’s Fallout 76 went down for a small amount of time to roll out their latest update for the online game. This latest update finally increases the Stash size that many players have been frustrated with, as well as boss loot drops and more.

For a brief summarization of what’s new, courtesy of Bethesda:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Stash Limit Increased: We know many of you have been asking for an adjustment to the Stash storage limit, and we’re happy to share that we’re increasing it from 400 to 600. While this is somewhat conservative, we plan to increase the storage cap further once we verify that this change will not negatively impact the stability of the game.

We know many of you have been asking for an adjustment to the Stash storage limit, and we’re happy to share that we’re increasing it from 400 to 600. While this is somewhat conservative, we plan to increase the storage cap further once we verify that this change will not negatively impact the stability of the game. Boss Loot: Players should correctly receive two to three items after taking down a boss, depending on the creature’s difficulty and level.

Players should correctly receive two to three items after taking down a boss, depending on the creature’s difficulty and level. Cryolator Effects: Players hit with the Cryolator are now Chilled, Frosted, or Frozen depending on how many times they are hit. The duration of movement speed reductions applied by these effects have also been decreased from 2 hours to 30 seconds.

Players hit with the Cryolator are now Chilled, Frosted, or Frozen depending on how many times they are hit. The duration of movement speed reductions applied by these effects have also been decreased from 2 hours to 30 seconds. Respawning When Overencumbered: We’ve resolved an issue affecting players who die while overencumbered that only allowed them to Respawn at Vault 76. Now, overencumbered players will be able to respawn at the nearest discovered Map Marker.

We’ve resolved an issue affecting players who die while overencumbered that only allowed them to Respawn at Vault 76. Now, overencumbered players will be able to respawn at the nearest discovered Map Marker. Stuck in Power Armor: We’ve addressed an issue in this patch that could cause players to become stuck inside Power Armor. We’re also aware that there are some additional cases where this can occur, and we are actively investigating them.

The studio also improved the user interface with changes such as Pip-Boy fixes with reports of duplicated data, updates to the Quest Tracker to drop inactive quests, and AFK players will now be booted after 10 minutes of inactivity.

The update itself is pretty small, only 3GB across all three platforms. Luckily it’s not as big as the one that dropped back in November, which caused servers to be down for lot longer than anticipated.

As far as what’s next, December 11th will offer a new host of changes. According to Bethesda, “We’re still on track to release the features and improvements we discussed in last week’s article, including new settings for PC players, C.A.M.P. improvements, and the ability to respec your SPECIAL points after level 50. This update will also include a new C.A.M.P. feature we’ve been referring to as “Bulldozing”. Any actual bulldozers that once existed in Appalachia have long since become useless hunks of metal. However, you can still use this feature to clear out rocks, small trees, and other debris to help make building objects easier than ever. This will happen automatically as you build on top of, or very near, these obstructions. We hope this patch will help your C.A.M.P.s feel more like home.”

Fallout 76 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.