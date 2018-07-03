Fallout 76 Will Offer Features to Protect Lower Level Players

We’ve talked quite a bit in the past about the multiplayer will work in Fallout 76 and all of the misconceptions revolving around Bethesda’s upcoming title. Despite private servers, smaller server size, and not the traditional “online experience,” some are still worried about being able to take to the wasteland – especially those that just simply don’t want to play with other people. Luckily, Bethesda understands and they have a few systems in place to protect those players.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard once again opened up about the upcoming online title with Italian site Multiplayer.It. Thanks to PC Gamer’s handy dandy Google Translate skills, we have the gist of what he was trying to say including more about how the multiplayer works and the nifty fast travel mechanic.

The studio had already confirmed that there would be no mounts in the game, nor any vehicles that we know of. On that same note, we also know that this map will be over 4 times bigger than that of Fallout 4 (which was huge), which makes traversing in enemy territory all the more daunting. Though luckily, Howard confirmed with a simple “yes” that fast travel would play a significant role in the game, making it easier – and safer – to maneuver around this open world.

But how is the game protecting lower level players? Since it’s the first in the Fallout series to introduce online play, they understand that many who are not familiar with PvP are joining in on the fun. Because of that, the developers have created a system where those under level 5 cannot be killed by enemy players, making it easier for those to learn the ropes and get themselves fortified before their first potential encounter.

Keep in mind, he did also mention that this feature could change before launch, especially when keeping in mind that PvP is already 100% optional. They have also mentioned that it “won’t be like you think” in terms of PvP because of the map size alone.

It seems Bethesda isn’t taking their decision lightly to bring online components into the game, and it’s good to see the team stretch those creative muscles a bit. We’ll get to see for ourselves how Fallout 76 plays when it comes out on November 14th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.