Fallout 76 Gets New Update From Bethesda, Patch Notes Revealed

Bethesda has today pushed out an extensive update for its open-world multiplayer title Fallout 76. Despite launching all the way back in 2018, Bethesda has continued to support and continuously improve Fallout 76 via new updates and expansions for a period of nearly five years. While it remains to be seen how long Bethesda will continue this support, that hasn’t prevented the publisher from letting loose a sizable new patch right now.

Available to download across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms, the newest update for Fallout 76 looks to primarily squash bugs and tweak a handful of gameplay elements. Notably, Bethesda has overhauled how a couple of weapons in the game operate while also providing fixes for certain quests, animations, and perks. All in all, this patch isn’t going to drastically alter how FO76 works from top to bottom, but it is an update that should improve the game in some notable ways.

To get a look at everything that has been changed in today’s new update, you can find the latest Fallout 76 patch notes attached below.

BUG FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

AUDIO

Items: Various C.A.M.P. item audio fixes.

Various C.A.M.P. item audio fixes. Perks: Music now plays when opening the Perk Card Menu.

ANIMATION

Reloading : Fixed an issue with the reload animation while using the Extra Large Magazine mod for the Gatling Laser Gun.

: Fixed an issue with the reload animation while using the Extra Large Magazine mod for the Gatling Laser Gun. Armor: Abestos Lining mod now adds fire resistance instead of energy resistance.

Abestos Lining mod now adds fire resistance instead of energy resistance. Life Saving Mod: Fixed an issue where the Life Saving legendary armor mod would not use Stimpaks healing effects, leaving the player at 1 HP.

Fixed an issue where the Life Saving legendary armor mod would not use Stimpaks healing effects, leaving the player at 1 HP. Gauss Minigun : Fixed the weapon spin up animation with certain capacitors equipped.

: Fixed the weapon spin up animation with certain capacitors equipped. Heavy Weapon: The heavy weapon drawing animation no longer clips while wearing the Cultist Enlightened Robe.

The heavy weapon drawing animation no longer clips while wearing the Cultist Enlightened Robe. Popcorn Emote: The player characters mouth now opens while using the Popcorn Emote in Power Armor with no helmet equipped.

The player characters mouth now opens while using the Popcorn Emote in Power Armor with no helmet equipped. Power Armor: Jetpacks no longer disappear from the animation when the player enters Power Armor.

Jetpacks no longer disappear from the animation when the player enters Power Armor. War Glaive: Fixed the War Glaive Power Attack animation while in first person.

C.A.M.P. & WORKSHOP

Ally: Steven Scarberry and Joey Bello now have dialogue when speaking to other players visiting the C.A.M.P. they are placed in.

Steven Scarberry and Joey Bello now have dialogue when speaking to other players visiting the C.A.M.P. they are placed in. Build Mode: All Plushies now have the same size thumbnail image in build mode.

All Plushies now have the same size thumbnail image in build mode. Display Cases : Adjusted the eggs in Large Birds Nest Egg Display.

: Adjusted the eggs in Large Birds Nest Egg Display. File Cabinets: All filing cabinets no longer float when the supporting structure beneath it is removed.

All filing cabinets no longer float when the supporting structure beneath it is removed. Foundations : Fixed navigation issues with various Porch Foundations.

: Fixed navigation issues with various Porch Foundations. Guard Posts: All Brotherhood of Steel Guard Posts are now all on the same list in the build menu.

All Brotherhood of Steel Guard Posts are now all on the same list in the build menu. Huntsman Bed: Players can no longer get stuck in the framing of the Huntsman Bed.

Players can no longer get stuck in the framing of the Huntsman Bed. Monster Tubes: All Monster Tubes previews now face the same direction while in build mode.

All Monster Tubes previews now face the same direction while in build mode. Movie Sets: The Movie Set Façade variant pieces now snap together.

The Movie Set Façade variant pieces now snap together. Prefabs: The Land Stand prefab is no longer lacking passive power on the tail of the jet engine on the roof.

CHALLENGES

Daily: Modding a Plasma Cutter now works towards the “Mod a laser weapon” Daily Challenge.

Modding a Plasma Cutter now works towards the “Mod a laser weapon” Daily Challenge. Daily: Challenges that require the player to use Pipe weapons now work with Pipe melee weapons.

Challenges that require the player to use Pipe weapons now work with Pipe melee weapons. Epic: Fixed an issue where non misc type Steins counted towards the challenge to craft misc Steins.

DAILY OPS

Contextual Ammo: Players can now receive Diluted Stimpaks as contextual ammo when using a melee weapon in Daily Ops.

EXPEDITIONS

Union Dues: Addressed an issue where no warning was given when trying to talk to an NPC that is busy.

ITEMS

Armor: The Free States Resistance Underarmor name now dynamically changes when mods are applied.

The Free States Resistance Underarmor name now dynamically changes when mods are applied. Backpacks: Added the ability to remove mods from Backpacks. There is now a “No Mod” option in the workbench.

Added the ability to remove mods from Backpacks. There is now a “No Mod” option in the workbench. Free States Resistance Outfit: Fixed a clipping issue when viewing the outfit on a male character in first person view.

Fixed a clipping issue when viewing the outfit on a male character in first person view. Teddy Bears: Renamed a few Souvenir Teddy Bears that had the same item name but are different Teddy’s. The name now has identification indicators such as “One-Eyed” or “One Ear”.

LOCALIZATION

Items: Various localization fixes for named items that were previously listed in English for non-English clients.

NPCS

General: NPCs now don’t become unresponsive after being Nuked mid-dialogue.

PERKS

Collateral Damage: The Legendary Perk Collateral Damage now correctly with unarmed damage type weapons.

The Legendary Perk Collateral Damage now correctly with unarmed damage type weapons. Fireproof : Fixed an issue causing Fireproof to not protect against fire damage specifically.

: Fixed an issue causing Fireproof to not protect against fire damage specifically. Ground Pounder: Changed the description text stating the perk worked on “Automatic Rifles” to just “Rifles”. This perk applies to all rifles.

PIP-BOY

Aid Items: Fixed inconsistencies between item stats for various aid items when viewed in the Pip-Boy and Transfer menus.

Fixed inconsistencies between item stats for various aid items when viewed in the Pip-Boy and Transfer menus. Magazines: Backwoodsman 4 now correctly applies to Firecap and Starlight Creeper.

Backwoodsman 4 now correctly applies to Firecap and Starlight Creeper. Power Armor: Excavator Bonus Description now appears on the Pip-Boy.

QUESTS

Beasts of Burden: We fixed an issue where the event can occasionally become stuck at the “Listen to instructions” phase.

UI

Atomic Shop: The Iron Maiden Bed now correctly has the Fallout 1st tag and is moved to the correct category.

The Iron Maiden Bed now correctly has the Fallout 1st tag and is moved to the correct category. Item view: Remove duplicate text that appeared in some Pulse Capacitor mods.

Remove duplicate text that appeared in some Pulse Capacitor mods. Land Stand prefab is lacking passive power on the tail of the jet engine on the roof.

Menu view: We’ve added “Resistance” as a sentence prefix, rather than suffix, to improve legibility of various perk cards. The cards functionality has not changed with this.

We’ve added “Resistance” as a sentence prefix, rather than suffix, to improve legibility of various perk cards. The cards functionality has not changed with this. Power Armor: We’ve added in static descriptions to various Power Armor paints and skins that were previously missing.

WEAPONS