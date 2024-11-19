Fallout 76 Gleaming Depths Update Changes 24 Perks in New Patch Notes

With the upcoming Gleaming Depths update for Fallout 76, many are waiting to know what to expect in terms of fixes and such. Fortunately, the team has given players a small glimpse at some perks that will be adjusted going forward.
Released in 2018, Fallout 76 is the series’ first foray into the multiplayer genre. While it recieved a lot of criticism back at launch, the title slowly but surely gained traction and respect. Furthermore, the inclusion of NPCs and fan-favorite locales like Fallout 3′s The Pitt have helped build back their base. Plus, the influence of Prime Video’s Fallout also played a part in its now-thriving player base. So, it’s no surprise that the Gleaming Depths update, which will bring players to an ultracite-filled cavern with many deadly foes, is much anticipated by fans.
A rundown of the patch notes from Bethesda detailed all the upcoming changes being made to Fallout 76 come Gleaming Depths’s release in December. However, all of these have to do with player perks, so other things like weapon patching or graphic fixes will come at a later time. Still, knowing the perks that will be changed is super helpful to those who want to adapt their character build prior to the update. The changes were made in order to better underwhelming perks and better suit them for players.
Those changes can be found below:
- Adamantium Skeleton
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- New effect: Limb Damage Reduction effect now scales with Endurance
- All Night Long
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- Rank 1 Perk Point cost increased from 1 to 2
- New effect: The positive effects of pre-war alcohol last twice as long
- Batteries Included
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 2
- Rank 1 now offers 45% weight reduction
- Rank 2 now offers 90% weight reduction
- Bloodsucker
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- Moved from Charisma to Endurance
- Rank 1 gains the effects of the former Rank 3 effect
- Healing bonus increased from 150% to 200%
- Additional effect: Benefits now also apply to Cannibal
- Bullet Shield
- Moved from Strength to Endurance
- Added a 4th rank
- New effect: 5% chance per rank to Deflect ranged attacks for 6 seconds when firing a heavy weapon
- Cannibal
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- Increased the healing received and hunger restored at Rank 1
- Cap Collector
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- Now applies to containers and corpses, not just Cap Stashes
- New effect: The amount of Caps found scales with Luck
- Evasive
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- New effect: Now increases Evade Chance based on Agility
- First Aid
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- Now affects Stimpak Diffuser
- New effect: Stimpak healing scales with Intelligence
- Four Leaf Clover
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- New effect: Misses in VATS contribute to the Critical Meter based on Luck
- Hard Bargain
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- Rank 1 now grants +7 Charisma while bartering with NPCs
- Iron Stomach
- Now also increases Energy Resistance
- Junk Shield
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- Now works while in Power Armor
- Additional effect: Now also scales with Luck
- Lifegiver
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- New effect: Improves HP gained from Endurance
- Lone Wanderer
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- New effect: AP Regen and defense bonus based on Charisma
- Natural Resistance
- No longer increases Energy Resistance
- Night Eyes
- Removed requirement for the time of day
- Ordnance Express
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 2
- Rank 1 now offers 45% weight reduction
- Rank 2 now offers 90% weight reduction
- Pharmacist
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- New effect: Radiation healing scales with Intelligence
- No longer required to craft Disease Cures or Water Filters
- Professional Drinker
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 2
- Ricochet
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- New effect: Now increases Deflect chance based on Luck. Deflect grants a chance to reflect 100% of the damage of ranged attacks back to the attacker and reduces the damage you take from the attack by 50%. Deflect chance receives a bonus while wearing Heavy Armor or Power Armor (+50% multiplier). While in Power Armor, the amount of damage reflected is doubled (200%)
- Serendipity
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 1
- New effect: Now increases Evade Chance while under 30% life, based on Luck. Evade provides a chance to avoid all incoming damage from direct attacks. Evade can happen once every second and the cooldown is now increased by armor. Please note, Evade cannot happen when over-encumbered or while in Power Armor
- Armor increases Evade cooldown at the following rates:
- Light Armor: +0.1 second per piece
- Medium Armor: +0.2 seconds per piece
- Heavy Armor: +0.4 seconds per piece
- Starched Genes
- Ranks reduced from 2 to 1
- Moved from Luck to Endurance
- Rank 1 now provides the benefits of the former Rank 2
- Thru-Hiker
- Ranks reduced from 3 to 2
- Moved from Agility to Endurance
- Rank 1 now offers 45% weight reduction
- Rank 2 now offers 90% weight reduction