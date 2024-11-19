Fallout 76 Gleaming Depths Update Changes 24 Perks in New Patch Notes

With the upcoming Gleaming Depths update for Fallout 76, many are waiting to know what to expect in terms of fixes and such. Fortunately, the team has given players a small glimpse at some perks that will be adjusted going forward.

Released in 2018, Fallout 76 is the series’ first foray into the multiplayer genre. While it recieved a lot of criticism back at launch, the title slowly but surely gained traction and respect. Furthermore, the inclusion of NPCs and fan-favorite locales like Fallout 3′s The Pitt have helped build back their base. Plus, the influence of Prime Video’s Fallout also played a part in its now-thriving player base. So, it’s no surprise that the Gleaming Depths update, which will bring players to an ultracite-filled cavern with many deadly foes, is much anticipated by fans.

A rundown of the patch notes from Bethesda detailed all the upcoming changes being made to Fallout 76 come Gleaming Depths’s release in December. However, all of these have to do with player perks, so other things like weapon patching or graphic fixes will come at a later time. Still, knowing the perks that will be changed is super helpful to those who want to adapt their character build prior to the update. The changes were made in order to better underwhelming perks and better suit them for players.

Those changes can be found below: