‘Fallout 76’ Is Already Getting Review Bombed

Fallout 76 has officially been out for just under a day, but disgruntled users are already blasting the game on Metacritic.

Unofficially launched for PC players on Tuesday, Fallout 76 is now live for all players across every platform, but the number of user reviews it’s received so far would make you think it’s been out for a much longer period of time. Regardless of whether you look at the reviews for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC version of the game on Metactritic, you’ll find the same story of hundreds of reviews already being submitted from users, all ratios overwhelmingly titling into the red with “0” and other low-number scores seen often. The highest the game ever gets on any of the platforms is an average of 2.8 for the PlayStation 4 version, a score that’s comprised of over 400 negative user reviews.

“Wide as an ocean, deep as a puddle,” one of the negative reviews marked as the “Most Helpful” for the PC version said. “Tries to facilitate the needs of both online multiplayer fans and single player fallout fans, and both portions of the experience suffer for it. An entirely PVP game or an entirely co-op game would have worked better, this just feels like an uninspired vessel for their amusingly well fleshed out microtransaction shop.”

The issues brought up in these types of reviews aren’t new problems that emerged with the full release of the game either. That doesn’t make the complaints less relevant if that’s why the users don’t like the game, but many of the issues raised in these negative reviews are the same problems people have taken with the game since it was announced: A lack of NPCs, suggestions for how multiplayer could’ve better been implemented, and comments about how “This isn’t a Fallout game” were frequently seen in the red reviews across all three platforms.

There are some reviews that point out more specific issues with the game, but he overwhelming amount of negative reviews coming out the day the game released makes for a classic review bomb scenario. These types of review bombs are most commonly seen on Steam, but with the game not released on that platform and instead housed in Bethesda‘s launcher on the PC platform, people have turned to Metacritic to voice their concerns, warranted and backed with in-game experience or not.

Fallout 76 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and our full review should be prepared and released by Friday.