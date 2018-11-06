‘Fallout 76’ Hacking Vulnerability Addressed, Original Claims “Inaccurate”

Earlier this week, IGN wrote up a feature based upon a Reddit thread talking about the perceived hacking vulnerability in Fallout 76. In response to the original article going viral, Bethesda has issued another response to the site regarding the initial claims on the social media forum.

According to the studio, “Many of the claims in the thread are either inaccurate or based on incorrect assumptions.” In case you missed out on the initial burst of concern, the original Reddit threat claimed that there were “no server checks” in the online game to help protect file integrity. The post also claimed that Bethesda used certain programs that makes gathering personal information from a player’s IP super easy, while also making griefing more accessible which would overall pollute the gameplay experience.

It is important to note that the Reddit post offered very little proof of these allegations (at first, none at all), and Bethesda was very quick to point out the fact. The studio’s original statement to IGN further elaborates on this when they mentioned, “The community has however called to attention several issues that our teams are already actively tracking and planning to roll out fixes for. Our goal is always to deliver a great experience for all our players. Cheating or hacking will not be tolerated. We know our fan base is passionate about modding and customizing their experience in our worlds and it’s something we intend to support down the road.”

The team behind the online game, including Pete Hines, have been very clear about fan feedback. They have been open about “a lot” needing to be fixed and their willingness to make sure those concerns are addressed. That being said, they are also very clear when those claims are falsified or simply born from a place of misinformation, such as the viral Reddit post.

Since the first B.E.T.A period went live – despite its technical hiccups – the overall reaction to the upcoming game has been positive despite the initial backlash following Fallout 76’s announcement. With the team being so dedicated to answering fan questions and taking in all given feedback, those country roads are looking better and better each day!

Fallout 76 arrives on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC November 14.