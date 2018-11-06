‘Fallout 76’ Players Can’t Get Enough of Mothman

Ever since Fallout fans found out that Mothman was in Fallout 76, the hunt to find this legendary creature was on! Except in this instance, it was a lot less hunting, more selfie taking, and honestly? He looks shyer than we thought!

You can even make a Mothman omelette if you grab one of his eggs! With the limited time B.E.T.A periods given to players, many immediately set their sites on the famed creature in all of his adorable red-eye’d glory:

You can scroll through the images above to see that despite his size, he’s just one shy dude looking for some thumbs up!

Earlier this month, Bethesda shared a plethora of lore videos, including one for the Mothman. The picture painted of the creature is much different than the one seen in game with the studio saying alongside the video at the top of the article, “Not all creatures are of the land; some stalk the skies. One such boogeyman has been reported for generations by mystified West Virginians. The Mothman Cometh! begins in Morgantown Municipal Hospital. We join young Mary Scarberry at her bedside as she wakes, looking a little worse for wear.”

He’s just a good boy / legend doing his best in a world post-nuke. And hey – omelettes! You can’t say no to a tasty omelette!

In other Fallout 76 news, did you see that Bethesda deployed their 30 GB patch today for the game ahead of its upcoming testing period? You can check out the full patch notes right here with a small snippet below. As for the game itself, Fallout 76 debuts on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 14:

Balance Changes

Many mid and high-level enemies have received additional balance adjustments. Some notable changes include:

Scorched: Health and Damage Resistance have been increased for mid- and high-level Scorched.

Health and Damage Resistance have been increased for mid- and high-level Scorched. Super Mutants: Health and Damage Resistance have been slightly decreased for mid- and high-level Super Mutants.

Health and Damage Resistance have been slightly decreased for mid- and high-level Super Mutants. Melee Damage: Melee damage has been increased across many mid- and high-level enemies, particularly Mirelurks and Mirelurk Hunters.

C.A.M.P, Workshops, and Crafting

Crafting: Material requirements to craft Throwing Knives and Tomahawks have been increased. Additionally, Throwing Knives and Tomahawks can no longer be sold to vendors.

Quests

Event Quests: The time required to restart a previously completed Event Quest has been increased from 45 minutes to 1 hour and 12 minutes.

