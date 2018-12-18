‘Fallout 76’ Video Shows Players How to Fly Using This Mutation Exploit

Like any online game, Fallout 76 has its fair share of exploits and bugs that players can use to their advantage in the wasteland. Whether it be for practical use or just pure hilarity, exploits can be pretty darn handy sometimes and that’s exactly the case with this mutation one that lets players take flight!

In the game, there’s a mutation called Marsupial that allows players to jump super high. Though it does cost some intelligence points, it’s a great way to get to the those more hard to reach areas. Pair that with the Bird Bones mutation and the Strange in Numbers Perk Card, well – you’ve got the perfect recipe for flight in-game.

As seen in the video above, the Strange in Numbers perk means that any mutation is enhanced if other teammates also are mutated. As the above Youtuber shows off, this combination of the slower fall and the higher jump paired with the Strange in Numbers perk pretty much balances out to being able to fly. Though technically it’s just hovering, it works quite well in this person’s playthrough which is kind of perfect for those looking to take to the skies.

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Interested in learning more about the online Wasteland? We’ve got you covered:

“As of right now, I’m loving the hell out of it. Would I have loved a Fallout 5? Absolutely, but Fallout 76 is charming and it really is a fresh perspective on a franchise that didn’t necessarily need it, but it’s welcome nonetheless,” reads our review in-progress.

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this will surprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”