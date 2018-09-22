‘Fallout 76’: Map Name Revealed

Yesterday we shared how Bethesda was taking being a bard to the next level with this hilarious looking Guitar Sword that’s an actual weapon in Fallout 76. We were so consumed by being able to shred our enemies while shredding on the guitar that we totally missed that they revealed the name of the map: Appalachia.

We already knew that the game was taking place in West Virginia (how could we not, that song will forever be stuck in our heads) but we didn’t know what the new Wasteland was called. No longer the Commonwealth or even the Capital Wasteland, the Appalachia map will take fans of the survival RPG to new heights – literally.

It makes sense, given the location and the Appalachian Trail that leads into it. Still, one more piece to the bigger puzzle before the game finally launches this November!

In case you missed the earlier reveal of the Guitar Sword:

How does Appalachia differ from the Commonwealth or Capital Wasteland? It starts with a Guitar Sword. #Fallout76 pic.twitter.com/6PKTyHwREy — Fallout (@Fallout) September 20, 2018

Fellow Vault Dwellers were all about this weird weapon reveal:

This could be the worst weapon in the game and I would … not … give a shit. Give me this beautiful bastard. — Liana ‘LiLi’ Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) September 21, 2018

hahaha Awesome. So using this in my melee “play” through… 🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/nfVpiLUGoN — Kismet (@KismetBP) September 21, 2018

That would be one badass bard. But seriously, it looks hilarious and to be perfectly honest? Resourceful. Which makes sense, you’ve got to be a little resourceful when rebuilding after a nuclear fallout. Now the real question is … when can we get the band back together?

It seems like the journey will be a magical one, at least if you take Bethesda’s Pete Hines’ joke seriously regarding character customization:

Still, we are ready. It’s a big first bringing the franchise into the realm of online and we’re looking forward to seeing how it all works out!

Fallout 76 makes its grand debut on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 14th. You can catch up on all of the latest news in the Wasteland with our community hub right here, such as the recent revelation regarding how Team XP works in the game and what sort of bonuses players have to look forward to.

Don’t forget that you can also scoop up your own Rum based off of the Fallout franchise! Pre-orders for the delicious adult beverage are live now and you can snag yours here!

For more about the online title:

“Reclamation Day, 2102. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers – chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats.”