Fallout 76 Brings Back One of Its Most Popular Events

One of Fallout 76's most sought after characters, Minerva, is hanging around again this weekend to exchange her wares with players who visit her and have the funds to purchase things, but this weekend, it's worth it more than ever to pay Minerva a visit. That's because Minerva's Big Sale is going on right now, an event which offers players Minerva's usual inventory at a discount so that players can make the most of the Gold Bullion they've amassed through past events.

For those who follow the event roadmaps periodically put out by Bethesda to track what events are coming to Fallout 76 and when, you'll have already known about Minerva's Big Sale this weekend and have likely already made some purchases. For those who don't, you still have time to do so. Minerva set up shop on Thursday, but she'll be sticking around until Monday to give people a chance to visit.

"Whether you've been stuffing your pockets full of Treasury Notes from our new Public Events, or you've been hoarding Gold Bullion since the last Gold Rush weekend, right now is the perfect time to cash in on some new item plans from Minerva's Big Sale," Bethesda said about the event that's back on now. "Appalachia's famed Blue Ridge merchant is back in town, and her inventory is brimming with item plans that you can pick up in exchange for your gold."

As is the case with Minerva's usual appearances, she'll move about to one of three locations during this event: The Crater, Foundation, or Fort Atlas. For those who've been saving up their Gold Bullion as Bethesda mentioned, you'll really only need one good trip over to Minerva to cash in on whatever you've been eyeing, but she'll stick around for the duration of the event until Monday just to make sure everyone has had a chance to pay her a visit.

To keep up with any and all future events Fallout 76 has coming its way, be sure to check out the current event calendar shared earlier this month. It spans June to September at which point players should get another new roadmap to show what's planned afterwards.