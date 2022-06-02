New Fallout 76 Event Roadmap Released

Fallout 76’s next update, Test Your Metal, and the game’s ninth season of content already have release dates, and this week, we learned more about what’s planned for the game afterwards. A “Community Calendar” (which doubles as an event roadmap as far as players’ interests are concerned) showed again that the Test Your Metal update would be out on June 14th with some events preceding it in the weeks prior. After that, we’ve gotten our first look at the next three months of event-related content coming to Fallout 76.

That event roadmap can be seen below courtesy of the latest Inside the Vault post from Bethesda. It shows a bunch of events that should be familiar to players by now such as the Double Mutations Weekends, Scrip Surplus, and unique sales that’ll take place periodically. Some of the less typical events like the Mothman Equinox are listed there, too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll also notice that Meat Week is back on the menu in August. This two-week event was supposed to have already happened, but it was pulled from the rotation soon after it started due to issues that made it unplayable. It’s unclear why, exactly, it’ll take until August for it to be brought back to players, but that’s what the plan is based on what’s shown on the roadmap.

For those less familiar with the Test Your Metal plans and other parts of the Community Calendar, Bethesda offered a bit of context alongside this reveal.

“On June 14, the Test Your Metal Update will bring three permanent new Public Events, corpse highlighting, and a new Season to the game,” Bethesda said. “In addition, the next few months are teeming with weekend activities, including ‘Hunt for the Treasure Hunter,’ sales from Purveyor Murmrgh, Double XP and Double S.C.O.R.E. weekends, and more. You can also dive into two-week long Seasonal Events alongside the community, like Mothman Equinox and Meat Week. Mark down important dates and activities in your calendar so that you don’t miss out on any of the action in Fallout 76, from now through August.”

Fallout 76’s next big update and Season 9 will be out later this month, so expect to see all the events above taking place afterwards unless things on the schedule get moved around.