‘Fallout 76’ Mod Adds Text Chat

Though text chat is on its way officially for Fallout 76 players, some modders felt that Bethesda is taking too long with the highly desired feature. Because of that, modders did what modders so often do and they just added it in themselves.

It’s important to note that this is only available for PC at the time and all players must have this mod installed. If you’re looking to text chat with other players, spread the word!

According to the creator, “Proximity Text Chat is a mod that allows nearby players to communicate with one another through text chat. The range is 100m which is slightly higher than the render distance of name plates.Text Chat is a feature that I have personally asked for by many people.Without any word from Bethesda about when this feature will be coming, I have decided to add it myself.”

Proximity Based Text Chat

Ability to see if a player you are attempting to talk with is also using the mod (their name will be in blue)

Version Update Notification

The creator did add a disclaimer given the game’s online nature. According to their own disclosure agreement, “You may choose to disclose information about yourself in the course of contributing user generated content through our proximity text chat mod in a public online chat. Information that you disclose using this mod is public information, and there is no expectation of privacy or confidentiality there.You should be aware that any personally identifiable information you submit in the course of these public activities can be read, collected, or used by other users of this mod, and could be used to send you unsolicited messages. We are not responsible for the personally identifiable information you choose to submit usingthis mod.”

If the above sounds good to you, you can check this mod out over on Nexus Mods right here!

As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Though official mods are still not available, that hasn’t stopped players from making their own – as PC players so often do. Interested in learning more about the online Wasteland? We’ve got you covered:

“As of right now, I’m loving the hell out of it. Would I have loved a Fallout 5? Absolutely, but Fallout 76 is charming and it really is a fresh perspective on a franchise that didn’t necessarily need it, but it’s welcome nonetheless,” reads our review in-progress.

“I understand why many might not find it their particular cup of tea, but I’ve noticed a lot of naysayers haven’t given it a chance. The world “online” has become almost scary with all of the talk cheaters, hackers, and griefers. Many see “online” as a series jumping ship, but that’s not the case here. I feel like if you’re a fan of Fallout, this will surprise you by how much it feels familiar. Play by yourself, play solo, just play it your way knowing it’s not a Fallout 5, but something else entirely.”

