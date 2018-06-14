Fallout 76 Will Have Mod Support, But Not Until After Launch

While Fallout 76 represents a departure from series norms, one thing won’t be changing: mod support. However, it’s not all good news.

According to Bethesda‘s Todd Howard, mod support will be in Fallout 76, but it won’t be coming until after it launches this fall.

“We love mods, and so we are 100 percent committed to doing that in 76 as well,” said Howard. “We will not be able to do that at launch though. Our goal for launch—this is really new for us—is have a well-running, robust service, and then some period later, we’re currently still designing what that service looks like, you’ll be able to have your own private world and be able to mod it and do all of that.”

Hines added:

“With our games, that’s where the long-term life of them really is. That is trickier when you get into an online world, but we’re definitely committed to that. It just won’t be at launch.”

As Howard notes, implementing mods into Fallout 76 isn’t as straight-forward as adding it to previous Bethesda releases. It will be interesting to see not only how long it takes for it to come, but in what said support will look like.

Howard doesn’t specify which platforms mod support is planned for, but presumably it’s just for PC at first.

Fallout 76 is poised to release on Novemeber 14th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can catch up on all of the latest news of the game by clicking here.

More on Fallout 76 below:

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to Fallout 76, the online prequel where every surviving human is a real person. Work together, or not, to survive. Under the threat of nuclear annihilation, you’ll experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe.

Reclamation Day, 2102. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers—chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats.

Key Features

You will Emerge! – Multiplayer finally comes to the epic open world RPGs of Bethesda Game Studios. Create your character with the S.P.E.C.I.A.L system and forge your own path in a new and untamed wasteland with hundreds of locations. Whether you journey alone or with friends, a new and unique Fallout adventure awaits.

Mountain Splendorland! – All-new graphics, lighting and landscape technology brings to life six distinct West Virginia regions. From the forests of Appalachia to the noxious crimson expanses of the Cranberry Bog, each region offers its own risks and rewards. Post-nuclear America has never looked so beautiful!

A New American Dream! – Use the all-new Construction and Assembly Mobile Platform (C.A.M.P.) to build and craft anywhere in the world. Your C.A.M.P. will provide much-needed shelter, supplies, and safety. You can even set up shop to trade goods with other survivors. But beware, not everyone will be quite so neighborly.

The Power of the Atom! – Go it alone or with fellow survivors to unlock access to the ultimate weapon – Nuclear Missiles. This destruction also creates a high-level zone with rare and valuable resources. Do you protect or unleash the power of the atom? The choice is yours.

B.E.T.A. (Break-It Early Test Application) Access! – Be one of the first to emerge! Pre-order and get access to the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A.

