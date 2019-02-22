‘Fallout 76’ Devs Reveal New Quests, New Features, and More Coming Soon With New Road Map

Bethesda has talked about new features on the horizon for a while now regarding their online title Fallout 76, and though we’re still waiting for things like private servers and mod support the team did reveal their upcoming plans for a ton of new features on the way – including new quest lines.

The team took to the game’s official website to share what’s new coming to the Appalachia mountains this year. Spring looks to be jammed back with new content, detailing what’s on the way beginning in March all the way until May. Bethesda also teased what’s beyond the first wave of content drops, even hinting at what’s on the way for Summer and Fall.

“A mythical beast, a lost generation of scouts, and the strongest brew this side of the wasteland,” reads the most recent blog post. “Welcome to Wild Appalachia – a series of new quests, features, events, crafting systems and more starting on March 12 and appearing over several weeks.”

New Quests: Shear Terror! – Uncover the ‘encryptid’ secrets of Appalachia in a new series of quests and encounters to separate monsters from myths.

– Uncover the ‘encryptid’ secrets of Appalachia in a new series of quests and encounters to separate monsters from myths. New Quests: Ever Upwards – Journey to the deepest reaches of the woods with new stories for the legendary Pioneer Scouts. Earn merit badges, climb the ranks, and earn a customizable backpack for increased utility.

– Journey to the deepest reaches of the woods with new stories for the legendary Pioneer Scouts. Earn merit badges, climb the ranks, and earn a customizable backpack for increased utility. New Features: Legendary Vendor and Scrapping – Locate the mysterious Purveyor to exchange and scrap your unwanted legendary items for new legendary gear. For every star rating on a legendary item you scrap, increase your chances to get the legendary weapon or armor of your dreams.

– Locate the mysterious Purveyor to exchange and scrap your unwanted legendary items for new legendary gear. For every star rating on a legendary item you scrap, increase your chances to get the legendary weapon or armor of your dreams. New Features: C.A.M.P. Decorating, Player Vending, Functional Camera – Use items from your stash to decorate your C.A.M.P. Build vending machines and flag items for sale. Simply set your prices and walk away to continue your adventures in Appalachia, being sure to capture all your favorite memories using the new functional camera. The vending machines do all the work, you just need to count the caps.

– Use items from your stash to decorate your C.A.M.P. Build vending machines and flag items for sale. Simply set your prices and walk away to continue your adventures in Appalachia, being sure to capture all your favorite memories using the new functional camera. The vending machines do all the work, you just need to count the caps. New Features: Brewing and Distilling – Go on a new quest to discover the secrets of the forbidden brew Nukashine and bring the party back to your C.A.M.P with new brewing and distilling systems and recipes.

– Go on a new quest to discover the secrets of the forbidden brew Nukashine and bring the party back to your C.A.M.P with new brewing and distilling systems and recipes. New Seasonal Event: Fasnacht Parade – Chase away Old Man Winter and quicken the coming of spring with the ancient festival of Fasnacht! Join the celebration and complete this new limited-time event to earn unique rewards in the form of festive Fasnacht Masks.

– Chase away Old Man Winter and quicken the coming of spring with the ancient festival of Fasnacht! Join the celebration and complete this new limited-time event to earn unique rewards in the form of festive Fasnacht Masks. New Game Mode: Survival – This all-new game mode brings a higher-stakes PvP experience with fewer restrictions, increased rewards, and new challenges plus all the original content of Adventure Mode.

They also mentioned what’s coming this Summer with “Nuclear Winter,” saying:

New Game Mode: Nuclear Winter – An entirely new way to play Fallout 76, completely changing the rules of the Wasteland.

– An entirely new way to play Fallout 76, completely changing the rules of the Wasteland. New Vault Raids: Vaults 96 and 94 Opening – For our most seasoned players, test your strength in all new high-level group Vault Raids.

– For our most seasoned players, test your strength in all new high-level group Vault Raids. New Feature: Legendary Players – An all-new prestige system will allow players above level 50 to become Legendary, resetting their characters with all new more powerful abilities.

The fall will also bring the “most ambitious” update yet, including new factions, events, and tons more. As for the game itself, Fallout 76 is available on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.

Thoughts on the upcoming additions? Excited to see more, or too little too late? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!