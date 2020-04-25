Fallout 76 Will Let Players Try Out the Next Update Early Next Week

Some Fallout 76 players who’ve been active in the game since the Wastelanders update released will be able to catch a glimpse of what’s coming even beyond that when the game’s test servers once again open up to players. Bethesda said this week that it’s planning on bringing back the Private Test Server to continue testing new patches before they’re released with the first run of those tests being conducted on April 30th and onward. The test server opportunity will give players some hands-on experience with what’s coming in May when the game gets its next big update, the first one to release after Wastelanders.

As Bethesda mentioned when the PTS was first announced, the test servers are only open to players on the PC platform. This restricts the number of people who will be able to get into them, but it means at least a few people will be able to see what’s happening in the next update and offer feedback on it. Restrictions were in place last time to prevent players from sharing media from the test servers or discussing the content too much, though it’s unclear if there will be similar measures in place for this next test.

“We would like to re-open the PTS starting next Thursday, April 30, so that we can get lots of early community feedback for our next update, which is currently planned for May,” Bethesda said. “This will provide a couple of weeks of play testing time so that those of you who are interested can share your thoughts and bug reports with us before the patch goes live. As with Wastelanders, your participation will help us get a head start on any needed improvements or fixes.”

The update referenced by Bethesda was previously announced and outlined with plans for more events and quality-of-life changes included in that patch.

For those who participated in the Wastelanders test on the PTS, you’ll be able to access this next one again without having to do anything. Those who weren’t included in the first run will have a chance to sign up for the tests since this update preview is once again only available via invites from Bethesda.

More details on the reopening of the PTS and when that’ll happen are to be shared soon, Bethesda said.

