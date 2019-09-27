Fallout 76 Is Getting a Test Server and More Promising Features

Fallout 76 is getting a big update titled “Wastelanders” later this year, one that’s so big that Bethesda says it’ll “fundamentally change” how players experience the game. It’s an update players have been looking forward to with several promising features included, but Bethesda recently outlined even more quality-of-life improvements that are coming to the game next year. Those include a test server to preview big changes before they go live, perk loadouts, and other welcome features.

Bethesda laid out some of its plans for Fallout 76’s 2020 updates in its latest Inside the Vault post where it touched on the ongoing community event players are currently taking part in. Details are currently slim on the test server, but it’s planned for a 2020 release and was highlighted at the top of the section about upcoming updates. It’s an appropriate spot for the feature that’s similarly been near the top of many players’ wish lists.

“A Public Test Server (PTS) is currently in the works with the hope to get it up and running in 2020,” Bethesda said. “Once we’ve figured out all (or most of) the kinks, we will be able to provide more details on our PTS and how you can participate.”

Joining the test servers in 2020 are Perk Loadouts, another often requested feature that’ll allow players to have different sets of perks at the ready depending on the situation. Similar to how the test server is being handled, details on this feature won’t come until later since it’s such a work-in-progress addition to the game.

As for the Public Events which players have been taking part in, Bethesda has some plans for improvements coming soon while other updates will follow in 2020.

“We’ve heard your feedback that the cooldown between Public Events is too long, and we’re planning to reduce it by at least half with a fix we’re including in Patch 14,” Bethesda said. “We are also planning a second phase of Public Event improvements that will bring additional cooldown adjustments, performance-based loot, and remove the need to tag legendary event enemies to claim their loot. Phase two of our Public Events rollout is currently planned for early next year, and we’ll update you as we get closer to those updates.”

Bethesda’s full list of features and other improvements coming to Fallout 76 can be seen here.