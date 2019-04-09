‘Fallout 76’ Patch Fixes Big V.A.T.S. Problem and Other Issues

Fallout 76′ V.A.T.S. mode already looks different from other games in the series since it doesn’t slow down time, though it still lets players fire off some quick, usually accurate shots. One issue with the game’s V.A.T.S. system that’s hindered players is that it also let them target friendly or neutral targets, something that you’re not likely looking to do if you’re trying to make snap decisions in V.A.T.S. That shouldn’t happen anymore though, according to the patch notes for the new Fallout 76 update.

Listed under the “Additional Design and Balance Updates” portion of the patch notes, Bethesda previewed some of the changes made to the game’s challenges, food, and items. The final item on that list was for the V.A.T.S. mode and said that players shouldn’t find themselves accidently targeting different units from now on.

“V.A.T.S.: No longer targets friendly or neutral players or creatures,” the note about the V.A.T.S. change said.

Fallout 76 players have already singled out the V.A.T.S. change as one of the highlights in the update, just as Bethesda did in its quick rundown of the update’s best changes.

Patch 8 arrives today, bringing a host of new Wild Appalachia content to Fallout 76, including a new questline, features, balance adjustments, and a ton of bug fixes. Read on to catch the full patch notes for today’s update: https://t.co/UAMOBedUhG pic.twitter.com/GIuLk1teaM — Fallout (@Fallout) April 9, 2019

V.A.T.S.: No longer targets friendly or neutral players or creatures pic.twitter.com/24soXAFizo — Khiry Ward (@FlyKiri) April 9, 2019

For any player who needs a bit more abuse in their game, the update also made it so that an enemy will verbally abuse a player as intended. One line in the patch notes said that the Insult Bot enemy will now insult people as intended when it’s nearby.

The V.A.T.S. change and the fact that a robot will now belittle you were far from the only improvements in the update though. It’s got a long list of features like the ability to rename items and updated graphics, animations, and sounds as well as a massive list of bug fixes that encompass just about every area of the game. Bethesda’s patch notes, seen here, contain the sprawling list of changes.

Fallout 76’s new update is scheduled to roll out on Tuesday.

