Fallout 76 Outlines Plans for the Next Updates

✖

Bethesda laid out its plans for the next few Fallout 76 updates planned for the future that include things like new events, Legendary Perks, and community-focused challenges. These updates follow Update 20 which was just released not long ago and added things like the introduction of Seasons feature that grants players awards for completing different activities and challenges throughout a season. The first of those new updates is currently planned for August, and before it arrives, players will have the opportunity to try future content out once again when the test servers open back up.

After recounting the most recent features added to Fallout 76 in the last update, Bethesda looked ahead to what’s coming in the future in its latest Inside the Vault post. Update 21 is planned for August, and though it’s a lighter one in terms of content, players will be able to try it out before its release.

“Next week, we’re aiming to re-open the Fallout 76 Public Test Server (PTS) once again, this time with a focus on the impending Update 21, which is currently slated for release in August,” Bethesda said. “While this patch will mainly contain bug fixes and other improvements, we’re also hoping you will head back to Monongah Mine to share a new round of feedback with us about the new Public Event, A Colossal Problem.”

This week's Inside The Vault for #Fallout76

✅ Xbox Game Pass

✅ PTS Testing

✅ New Community Calendar Read it here: https://t.co/lerC7Opine pic.twitter.com/sEzUnjVecf — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 2, 2020

As for the major features planned for later updates, the breakdown below shows what’s on the way.

Future Fallout 76 Updates

A Colossal Problem (Future Update) — Grab a Nuclear Keycard, light up the sky above Monongah Mine, and head deep below Appalachia’s surface to take on a treacherous legendary Wendigo Colossus! Join up to eight other Dwellers in this new Public Event that’s currently planned for our next patch.

Legendary Perks (Future Update) — After reaching level 50, you’ll gain access to Legendary Perk Cards that you can equip and upgrade over time to become even more powerful and add a few new tricks up your sleeves.

Community Challenges (Future Update) — The Brotherhood of Steel has an eye on Appalachia! We’ve got new community challenges that you and your fellow adventurers can take part in to herald their return and claim some new rewards.

Fallout 76’s next update is planned for August with more features to be added afterwards.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.