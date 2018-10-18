‘Fallout 76’ Has a Sweet Platinum Edition, But Something Is Missing

If you’re the Fallout 76 collector that needs absolutely everything in the series in their lives, then the recently announced Platinum Edition may just be the thing for you. But keep in mind that it’s missing one rather important ingredient.

The company made the announcement about this edition just recently, selling it for $115. It’s chock full of Fallout 76 goodness, including the following items:

Digital Bonus: Unlock your digital version of this guide at game launch on 11/14 with the free code included inside. With interactive maps and a new checklist tool, it’s an essential digital companion to your adventures! Video Game not included.

Collector’s Case: Safely hold your collectibles in a premium slipcase with foil-accented logo and magnetic closure.

Numbered Art Print: Original Fallout 76 concept art printed on 7.75″ x 9.75″ high-quality paper.

Three Mini-Journals: Reach for one of these pocket-sized notebooks the next time you need to scribble down a nuclear code! Each journal features Tricentennial-themed cover art and 64 pages of either blank, lined, or grid paper.

Appalachia Regional Postcard Pack: From the wooded slopes of the forests of Appalachia to the noxious crimson expanses of the Cranberry Bog, commemorate your travels through West Virginia with this custom six-postcard pack featuring art from each game region.

Local Brew Beverage Coasters: Labels from all five in-game varieties of beer adorn these durable coasters.

Premium Double-sided Map Poster: Over 850 primary and secondary locations are labeled on this 22.5″ x 36″ poster map. Wander with purpose using this comprehensive overview of important locales and the collectibles they hold!

Collector’s Edition Guide with Alternate Cover and Treatments: This version of the hardcover guide, with alternate cover art and endsheets, plus a ribbon bookmark and matching endbands, can only be found inside the Platinum Edition.

Inside the Guide: Detailed training, breakdowns of every quest, guides to building and crafting, tips for teaming up, and a meticulous world atlas. It’s the ultimate reference for Fallout 76!

As great a package as this is, note the four important words here: Video Game Not Included. Yep, you’ll need to buy Fallout 76 separately.

Bethesda’s done this before, selling a special Wolfenstein: The New Order package with a Panzerhund statue from the game, but without a copy of the actual game included. But no doubt there are a few Fallout fans that will invest in this. Just make sure you have Fallout 76 pre-ordered as well.

The package will ship on December 14, but you’ll be able to get the game a little earlier, as Fallout 76 releases on November 14 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.