‘Fallout 76’ Player Potentially Stumbles Upon Secret Ending, Calls for Help to Prove It

From hidden rooms that house one living human NPC, to unexplored vaults, Fallout 76 players continue to find secrets littered throughout the online wasteland. The latest find comes from one player that thinks they may have just stumbled upon a secret ending. To be sure, they’re calling for help to “observe non-Prime fissure sites after they’ve been nuked.”

Warning: Spoilers ahead

So what’s the general context around Reddit user ‘International_XT’ and their find? “Having grown bored of always nuking either Whitesprings or Fissure Prime, I have taken it upon myself to nuke other parts of the map,” reads the forum post. “I was curious to see what would happen, and I think I may potentially have stumbled into something significant. This ties together the task set to us by the Overseer, the plan Paladin Taggerdy hinted at during her conversation with Maxson on the holotape labeled The Nuclear Option, the ultimate failure of Operation Touchdown, and Santiago’s desperate attempt to stop Eckhart from unleashing the scorchbeasts on the world.”

The poster then went into a backstory explanation for Fallout 76, a game that actually hosts a pretty interesting narrative if you don’t mind having to hunt for it. For the sake of leaving out the major spoilers, you can read the full backstory here but the TLDR version is that killing the scorchbeast queen was not enough and though the Brotherhood’s involvement was imperative, the disagreements between Paladin Lizzy Taggerdy and Elder Maxson was enough to keep this mystery unsolved – at least until now.

So what’s the call to arms? “Maybe I’m crazy. Maybe there’s nothing more to discover and what we’ve seen is all there is. But hasn’t the supposed “end” of the main quest always felt a bit… abrupt? Didn’t you ever get the feeling that maybe there was something we were missing? Well, this could very well be it.”

They added:

Does every fissure close when nuked? I have confirmed this for fissure sites Lambda and Omega, but it would help to confirm that all fissures do indeed close when nuked and that there aren’t any outliers. Do the fissures stay closed? I wasn’t able to hang around until the nuke zone dissipated to check whether either Lambda or Omega remained closed after I nuked them, but this image from when Bethesda had disabled nukes gives me hope.

Once those two are confirmed, we can go crazy. I propose a new mission called Operation Tourniquet: a coordinated, multi-stage attempt to cleanse Appalachia. But there’s even more:

Organize three Silo Strike Teams: Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie

Assign NON-PRIME fissure targets to each team to ensure no nukes are wasted on same fissure

Use nukes to seal off fissure targets

Once all targets have been sealed, commence final phase and nuke Fissure Site Prime

Kill the Scorchbeast Queen

You can scope out all of the backstory details and planning on the original Reddit post right here! Are you down in the name of science? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.

