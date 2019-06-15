Fallout 76 Players Are Now Starting to Get Their Canvas Bags

Fallout 76’s canvas bad debacle is a well-documented series of events, but it looks like it might finally be coming to an end now that players are receiving what they were promised in the beginning. An already troubled launch received no favors from the controversy that stemmed from players getting unimpressive nylon bags instead of canvas sacks. The Fallout fans who bought the more expensive version of the game that came with collectible items like a Power Armor helmet and what was supposed to be the canvas bag are now starting to receive the bag which was originally advertised, so perhaps this’ll be the last we hear of this Fallout saga.

It all started back in November 2018 when people started throwing around false advertising claims as soon as they noticed that the bags shipping in the $200 Power Armor Edition of Fallout 76 were made of nylon, not canvas. The main draw of the Power Armor Edition was the wearable Power Armor helmet it came with, so while the would-be canvas bag was only part of the product, buyers understandably wanted what they’d paid for. Fast-forward through a month filled with exchanges between players and Bethesda’s support team and widespread coverage of the controversy and buyers got an announcement from Bethesda that they’d start shipping the as-advertised replacement bags within four to six months.

That timeframe appears to have been an accurate one since Power Armor Edition owners are now starting to receive the bags they paid for. The Bethesda Support Twitter account said on June 6th that the bags would be shipping the following week, and based on evidence from other Twitter users and Fallout players within the community, the bags are now finding their way into buyers’ hands.

We are expecting to ship the Fallout 76 CE canvas bags starting next week. Once the final date is confirmed, our team will be following up on those submitted tickets. We appreciate everyone’s patience. — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) June 6, 2019

My Fallout 76 bag arrived xD i never really cared about the wrong bags back last year but to be honest this new one is hella better pic.twitter.com/gYNeOM9bCy — ⚡Voltsy 🐍 (@HeroVoltsy) June 15, 2019

Had this as a nice surprise when I got in. The real canvas bag for my fallout 76 power armour edition.

It’s very nice.#Fallout76 #duffelbaggate pic.twitter.com/A0coWi0ry9 — Ben V Shadow (@V_Shadow_UK) June 14, 2019

Undeterred by any controversies bag-related or otherwise, Fallout 76 made an appearance just recently during Bethesda’s E3 showcase. News of updates and other features like a battle royale mode for the game were revealed.

Though Bethesda hasn’t accommodated some players’ tongue-in-cheek requests to add a canvas bag to the Fallout 76 Atom Shop to memorialize the whole episode, players have already done their part to preserve history by modding it into other games.