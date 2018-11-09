‘Fallout 76’ Countdown on PSN Offers Free Swag, Including the Sold Out Power Armor Edition

We’re so close to the launch of Fallout 76 and though the team over at Bethesda is doing things a bit differently this time for the Wasteland, it seems that survivors are once again excited to see what’s next following several intense beta periods. The PlayStation camp is hosting their own celebration, including some free PSN swag leading up until launch.

Team PlayStation set up a countdown page, which can be found here, that offers some goodies like the nifty Vault Boy Avatars. It’s easy to claim them as well, including the Nuka-Cola bottle cap one as well. Simply “claim reward” and you’re good to go!

There’s also a giveaway for Power Armor, because who wouldn’t want that? To take part in that sweet action, you’re going to want to sign into your PlayStation account on any Internet browser and submit your entry here to win the Power Armor edition of the game – complete with the helmet – that is no longer available to purchase.

There’s also a free wallpaper available, but let’s be real – we want that helmet.

Fallout 76 launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC November 14, 2018. Are you excited to take to the Wasteland with your friends for the first time? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and sound off with what you’re most stoked for from the latest Bethesda adventure.

In other Fallout 76 news, check out the recently detailed changes Bethesda is making to the online game following the most recent beta feedback: