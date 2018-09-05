This ‘Fallout’ Nuka Dark Rum Is Now Available to Pre-Order

Fallout fans can prepare for the radioactive world of Fallout 76 with the new Nuka Dark Rum that’s now available to pre-order ahead of its November release date.

Created from a partnership between Bethesda Softworks and Silver Screen Bottling Company, the Nuka Dark Rum that can be bought here if you’re in the U.S. was revealed back in August as an alcoholic version of the Nuka-Cola drink found throughout the Fallout games. The Silver Screen Bottling Company shared news of the Fallout rum again on Wednesday with a link to the Nuka Dark Rum site where you can learn more about it and pre-order both in and outside of the States.

“Nuka Dark Rum shares the same look as the other bottles of Nuka-Cola but a black color and a simplistic label,” the site said about the Fallout-themed alcohol. “Nuka Dark Rum is an alcoholic version of Nuka-Cola, boasting a 35% alcoholic content per volume. This drink temporarily increases one’s Strength and Endurance by 1, but decreases Perception by 1 as well. Chilling a bottle of Nuka Dark Rum with a Buddy yields Ice cold Nuka Dark Rum, but there is no added benefit in doing so.”

Proud to announce our newest product Nuka Dark Rum! Inspired by the wildly popular @Fallout franchise, it’s the finest beverage for #Fallout fans & rum drinkers alike! Make sure to reserve your bottles before you head out into the wasteland!//t.co/BT8C7PJzJs #NukaDark pic.twitter.com/LqizWzdsOH — Silver Screen Bottling Co. (@SilverScreenCo) September 5, 2018

Available in one size, the 750ml Nuka Dark Rum ships in a bottle that looks just like one of the Nuka-Cola drinks that you’d find throughout the irradiated wastelands in the Fallout franchise. Housed in a dark bottle that replicates the look of a rocketship, the 70-proof tropical rum is made with a mix of different flavors.

“Expertly blended, Nuka Dark Rum is a classic tropical rum distilled with exacting standards,” Silver Screen Bottling Company said about the drink. “Soft of the pallet, this dark rum exhibits flavors of molasses and vanilla with a distinct note of coconut on the nose. Enjoy on its own as a sipping rum or use to mix in your favorite cocktail.”

Sold for $79.99 with an expected ship date of Nov. 14th, the same day that Fallout 76 releases, Silver Screen Bottling Company already has suggestions for what to make with the rum. A Nuka Mai Tai and a Nuka Pain Killer are two cocktails suggested for the Nuka Dark Rum, the former a nuclear take on the traditional drink and the latter a mix of rum, pineapple, and coconut.

The Silver Screen Bottling Company already has more than just the Fallout rum in its catalog for anyone looking to add to their fandom collection. In July, the company revealed the James T. Kirk Straight Bourbon Whiskey for fans of Star Trek while Star Trek: The Next Generation got its own Ten-Forward Vodka.

Both the Nuka Dark Rum and Fallout 76 are scheduled to be available on Nov. 14th, but you can pre-order them both now.