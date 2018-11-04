‘Fallout 76’ Beta Players Are Already Running Out of Storage Space

Fallout 76 beta players are finding that they’re already running out of room in their Stashes with nowhere to keep their rare loot and other items.

Since Fallout 76 presents a pick-up-and-go setup for camps where players can constantly be moving their settlements to different locations, the “Stash” system gives them a universal container to store their belongings. It’s always found within players C.A.M.P setups and can be found in different containers spread out around the world as well, but the storage system has a max weight limit of 400 pounds, over twice the amount a player can carry. That’s not enough for many players, according to recent reports and requests for more space, as players are already filling up their Stashes before the full game’s even been released.

Several of the higher-rated posts on the Fallout 76 subreddit within the past few days have tackled the topic with one player acknowledging that “there’s already a million posts about it” before commenting on how the Stash limit is becoming increasingly frustrated for them. Junk is one of the item types that’s filling up Stashes, the mix of loose screws, wood, glass, adhesives, and all other manners of items used to create things. The items don’t look like a lot individually with many of them weighing less than a pound, but when there are hundreds of different junk items combined with situational weapons and armor, the Stash limit isn’t too difficult to reach.

Other posts appearing after the one referenced above echoed the same sentiments with one player saying they capped out the Stash limit within 2 hours, the player’s character inventory also maxed out. Those looking for solutions for the issue suggested either a general increase in Stash limits or a Stash size that scaled with players’ levels so it would progress with players as their collections grew.

Those concerned with the Stash size took to Twitter as well to ask Bethesda’s Pete Hines what about his thoughts on the Stash situation. Someone suggested that there be different storage containers for clothes, food, and other categories so players could get organized. Hines responded to another tweet to say that the Stash size hadn’t impacted him but said that, like other things in the beta, he’s “pretty sure it’s changed once or twice along the way,” so there’s a chance it could still be changed prior to the game’s launch.

That’s the sort of thing the team wants/needs to hear in terms of features/functionality going forward. Whether it’s the storage size of stash changing (again) or storage options or whatever. They’ll be adding and evolving the game as we go based on feedback. Thanks for sharing. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) November 2, 2018

It didn’t impact me but that doesn’t mean it’s not an issue for others. Pretty sure it’s changed once or twice along the way as well. As most things have — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) November 3, 2018

Fallout 76 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 14th.