Fallout 76 Releases New Season and Long-Awaited Locked & Loaded Update

✖

Fallout 76’s long-awaited “Locked & Loaded” update, the one that revamps the game’s S.P.E.C.I.A.L. and C.A.M.P. systems, is finally out on Tuesday. This update is the one that’s been previewed multiple times before through Bethesda’s Inside the Vault posts as well as through previews on the game’s test servers where players could hop in and see what was new for themselves. It’s got more included in it than just the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. and C.A.M.P. features, but as players will know, those have been the highlights of the update since it was first announced.

If you’ve been following along with this update as it was worked on, you’ll know already what’s included in it. Players get to change their Perk Cards and S.P.E.C.I.A.L. configurations at a whim through the new S.P.E.C.I.A.L. changes and can move their C.A.M.P. settlements around to different locations while having more than one C.A.M.P. saved at a time.

C.A.M.P. Slots, S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts, and brand-new Season rewards come to #Fallout76 in the newest "Locked & Loaded" update! See all the changes in our Patch Notes here: https://t.co/bJgWqBQHA5 pic.twitter.com/fmSD05ndor — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) April 27, 2021

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the changes, you can see how it all works below courtesy of the game’s patch notes. There’s again more included in the update than just these two features, so read through the whole set of notes here to take note of all the changes.

S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts

Visit a “Punch Card Machine” at any time to adjust your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. to your heart’s content, change your Perk Card selections, and save your new custom setup into a slot. Your characters will gain access to S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts starting at level 25. Currently, each character can have up to two S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadout slots, and you can swap between them using a Punch Card Machine. In addition, you can rename your Loadout slots, which will help you quickly tell them apart.

At level 25, you’ll learn the plan to build a Punch Card Machine in your C.A.M.P. so that you can change up your Loadouts whenever you head home. While in your C.A.M.P, open up the Build menu, navigate to the Crafting tab, select the Punch Card Machine, and place it down. We’ve also placed Punch Card Machines at Train Stations throughout Appalachia, in The Crater, and at Foundation. You can use any Punch Card Machines you find in other players’ C.A.M.P.s, as well.

We’ve removed the “Move-a-Point” option on the level-up screen, since S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts allow you to change your stats much more easily.

C.A.M.P. SLOTS