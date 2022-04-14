Fallout 76 Players Get Rewarded for Moving to Steam ASAP

Bethesda’s platform for PC games is still being retired in May which means Fallout 76 players and others who use the Bethesda Launcher will soon have to make the jump over to Steam to continue playing their games. In the case of Fallout 76, that means you have until May 11th to migrate your info over to Steam since you’ll be locked out of the Bethesda Launcher then and will be stuck in limbo until you correct the problem. For those who want to get moved over to Steam as soon as possible, however, you’ll be able to look forward to some bonuses Bethesda’s giving out to incentivize players to move quicker.

Those bonuses come in the form of 10 rank-ups on the Season 9 Scoreboard, Bethesda said. “Scoreboard” is Fallout 76’s fancy word for a battle pass-like feature, so this essentially means that you’ll skip 10 tiers just for moving over to Steam ASAP. That’s more of a forward-thinking reward since Season 9 won’t start until June, but if you’re going to have to move anyway, you may as well do it sooner to take advantage of this offer.

There’s nothing players have to do at this moment, however. The actual process of moving to Steam won’t be available until April 27th when Bethesda shares its migration tool for players to use. Bethesda said this reward is an appreciation gift for those who make the effort to move during that two-week window instead of waiting.

“We realize that having to do the paperwork of moving your account from one platform to another is not much fun, and that you’d much rather spend that time perfecting your C.A.M.P. or hunting for legendary items,” Bethesda said. “And so, we’d like to show our appreciation to everyone who makes the effort to migrate between April 27 and May 11 by awarding you 10 rank-ups on the Season 9 Scoreboard. These gift ranks will be applied shortly after the start of Season 9 in June. We hope you will enjoy the free rewards, just don’t forget to claim them from the Scoreboard itself!”

If you’ve got questions about the move from the Bethesda Launcher to Steam, Bethesda’s got an FAQ in the page linked above that should provide some answers.