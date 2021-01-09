Fallout 76 Update Makes Big Inventory Changes

✖

Bethesda previewed last month some notable changes it had planned for Fallout 76’s inventory system. Increasing players’ Stash sizes significantly and adding some helpful new categories for when you’re navigating your inventory in the Pip-Boy were among the changes previewed among others. Those features were planned for a release in January, and they’ve now come to the test servers so that players can try out what Bethesda called “very positive changes for the game.”

The update is now live on the test servers for players to try out assuming they’ve got access to the PTS. That means that if you’ve got a copy of Fallout 76 on the PC through Bethesda.net, you can opt into the test now to see what you think of the changes.

From the way they were described before and again in this week’s Inside the Vault post, it seems hard to imagine these would be anything but positive changes for Fallout 76. The Stash sizes players have access to have doubled, and there are now new tabs in the Pip-Boy to better differentiate the categories certain items belong in.

“We’re calling this an ‘Inventory Update,’ because it’s going to introduce a variety of improvements for how you manage your stuff,” Bethesda said in its latest Inside the Vault post. “As a brief overview, it will include a Stash increase to 1,200 pounds, add ‘Armor’ and ‘Food/Drink’ tabs to the Pip-Boy, display the total weights of any item stacks you have, and expand on Player Vending Machine previews on the Map. These are going to be very positive changes for the game, and we would love for you to join us in playtesting to help ensure they are solid and polished before release at the end of January.”

Another convenient change not listed in that post but included in the notes on the Fallout 76 forums detailed how stack weights have changed. Stacks should now show how much weight the stack takes up in total to make managing inventories a smoother process.

“From now on, when you select any stackable item in your inventory, its Item Details in the Pip-Boy will show the how much total weight that stack is consuming,” Bethesda said in the notes for the update. “This way, it will be easier to see what’s taking up all your carry weight.”

