Fallout 76 Is Getting Some Helpful Inventory Updates in January

✖

Fallout 76 players will soon be able to pack away more loot into their reserves and will be able to manage their inventories better whenever the first update of 2021 releases. Bethesda shared a preview of that update this week during the buildup to Fallout 76’s third season and outlined some of the welcome changes that’ll release in January. Those changes most notably include an increase in players’ Stash sizes as well as a change to stacked items in inventories that’ll make it easier to see what’s taking up space.

The plans for the Fallout 76 update coming in January were outlined in the game’s latest Inside the Vault post that looked ahead to the new season starting this month and beyond. We of course haven’t seen the full extent of what’s planned, but the highlights look promising so far.

In this week's Inside the Vault for #Fallout76: ✅Season 3 Rewards Preview!

✅Quality-of-life improvements in 2021.

✅Holiday Scorched return next week.

✅Toys for Tots Charity stream details. All that and more here: https://t.co/bAeaPLIWfa pic.twitter.com/9o9NZu6Rbj — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) December 11, 2020

From Stash increases to separating food and drink from your other first aid gear, you can see everything that’s planned for the January update below.

Fallout 76 January 2021 Update Preview

Stash Increase – We’re currently planning to increase the Stash limit by 50%, to a maximum of 1,200 pounds. So, whether you stockpile weapons and armor, squirrel away lots of Junk, or hoard Perfectly Preserved Pies, you’ll have much more space to continue collecting.

Stack Weight – Speaking of weight, large stacks of items like food, chems, and ammo can get quite heavy! Going forward, when you select any stackable item in your inventory, its Item Details will show the total weight of that stack to make it easier to see what’s consuming your storage space.

Pip-Boy Updates – Finding the perfect item at just the right moment is about to get easier, because we’re adding three tabs to your Pip-Boy menu: “New,” “Armor,” and “Food/Drink.” New – This tab will keep track of all the items you gather during a play session, sorted by newest to oldest. Armor – We’ve split Armor into its own menu tab so that you can keep your gear separate from your other Apparel. Food/Drinks – You wouldn’t want to chomp on some Funnel Cakes when you meant to use a Fury. Your food and drinks are going to get their own tab, while Chems and Serums will remain in “Aid.”

Vending Machine Map Previews – The tooltip that appears when you’re previewing another player’s Vending Machines on the Map will now show the number of 1-, 2-, and 3-star legendary weapons and armor they’re selling. Additionally, it will no longer display any empty categories.

No release date for the update has been announced yet, but players will be able to test out the changes through the public test server before the live release in January.