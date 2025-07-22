Fallout 76 Update Fixes Problem That Was Robbing Players of Their Loot

A new update has been released for Fallout 76, bringing the game up to version 1.7.21.8. Unfortunately, this update doesn’t seem to bring in anything in terms of new content. Instead, Bethesda has focused on polishing up various aspects of the game, while resolving a number of different bugs that have been frustrating players. These bug fixes are pretty significant though, and seem to be wide ranging. Earlier this year, the developers added the ability to become Ghouls, but players were running into some problems. Today’s update offers some resolutions, including a fix for an issue where they could contract diseases.

Perhaps the biggest Fallout 76 fix in today’s update deals with loot. Essentially, players would attempt to loot corpses, meat piles, ash piles, and loot bags, but they would disappear before it could happen. Bethesda has also resolved an issue with the user interface where all items held by nearby corpses were not being displayed in the transfer menu. As many players have pointed out, this is not the first time that Bethesda has had to make fixes to looting. Hopefully today’s update will make sure that there aren’t any additional issues! Full patch notes shared by the developers on the game’s subreddit can be found below:

Update Version 1.7.21.8 & Sizes

Check the download sizes below for today’s update on your platform of choice:

PC (Steam): 2.9 GB

PC (Microsoft Store): 15.7 GB

Xbox: 22.7 GB

PlayStation: 15.1 GB

C.A.M.P.

Reduced the wood cost to build the Fire Watch Tower from 25 to 5.

Fixed a missing textures issue with the Atomic Ceiling Light.

Corrected several typos for buildable and craftable items.

Increased the build limit of several flag variants from 3 to 25.

Covered Bridge Cap and Covered Bridge Deck have been updated to correctly cost wood instead of steel.

Canoe Planter now plays the correct destruction effects.

Fixed an issue with the Tool Shed’s radiant powered area not extending to the top.

Fixed an issue where the Seaweed Scrapbox did not show as a premium item.

Fixed an issue with the Industrial Fusion Core Recharger which caused it to become unresponsive in certain circumstances.

Updated the Sphynx Cat and Bombay Cat beds to use separate models to avoid a cat fight.

Caged Owl now grants the correct materials upon destruction.

Updated the placement and destruction SFX for the Pointing Cappy Signs.

Combat

Fixed an issue where Daily Ops Alien enemies could drop stacks of unusable Alien Blaster Rounds.

Fixed an issue where the Imposter Assaultron Head weapon did not play SFX when firing.

Fixed an issue where the Electro Enforcer’s name did not change when applying the “Overcharged” weapon mod.

Fixed an issue where sometimes corpses, meat piles, ash piles, and loot bags disappear before the player can loot them.

Ghoul

Fixed an issue where the Bomb Scientist perk incorrectly applied damage over time.

Fixed an issue where Ghouls could contract diseases.

Fixed an issue where certain headwear would become stretched when worn by Ghouls.

Fishing

Fixed an issue where fish were slightly offset when displayed in the Curved Fish Display.

Fixed an issue where fishing in rainy weather in Skyline Valley did not progress the “catch a fish in the rain” challenge.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where sound would get stuck on Chainsaw and Auto axe when attacking after AP was drained.

Fixed an issue where the Industrial Paint for the Plasma Caster did not apply to the barrel.

The Death Tambo, Cattle Prod, and Plasma Cutter weapons no longer make cloth and several other objects bleed when striking them.

Fixed an issue with the M-16 style Handmade Skins’ alignments for glow and iron sights.

Outfits

Updated the Snorkel Mask to prevent damage from airborne hazards.

Fixed an issue with the Mothman Wing Clipper Backpack not correctly displaying its dynamic name in crafting.

Fixed an issue where certain masks and bandanas clip through female faces when equipped.

UI

Fixed an issue where the Mods List text would overlap with the crafting or modification menu.

Updated the Help Menu “Feral” section.

Addressed typos within the Help menu.

Updated all Ghoul perk cards to have the green border and burnt card textures on their cards.

Mr. Fuzzy Antennae Ball Backpack Flair has been correctly renamed Mr. Fuzzy Antennae Ball Backpack Flair. Apologies for not putting the correct amount of respect onto Mr. Fuzzy’s name.

Fixed an issue where the Item Stats box could overlap other menus.

The Gun Runner perk animation will not have the Vault Boy flipped mid animation.

Updated the Vault Storage Facility Shelter Entrance to correctly identify the item as an entrance.

Fixed an issue where the transfer menu would fail to show all items when using “take all” from Nearby Corpses.

Fixed an issue where the Ice Breaker’s Cryo Cold Harbor description could appear in the Pip-Boy.

Miscellaneous Fixes

Updated various premium item names to display their missing their Atomic Shop symbol.

Fixed an issue where the player’s character appears gloved in 1st person when the ‘Nurse Outfit’ is equipped.

Fixed an issue where the player can see inside their arms when sitting on “Tiki Bar Stool”.

Fixed an issue where the “No Mic” emote continued to play after the action was canceled.

Fixed an issue where players could not fast travel to Old Danielson Cabin.

Fixed an issue where too many caps would be charged to respawn if you became over encumbered during death.

Fixed an issue where Ginseng Root was not affected by Verdant Season & Backwoodsman 4.

Fixed an issue where the Power Armor headlamp was misaligned in 3rd person when the “Hydro Tech Exo Power Armor Paint” was applied.

How do you feel about today’s update for Fallout 76? Does this resolve any issues you had encountered in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!