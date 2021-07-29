Fallout 76 Is Getting Another Update Soon

✖

Fallout 76’s next big update is still the one planned for September that’ll introduce private worlds to the game via the new “Fallout Worlds” feature, but players won’t have to wait that long to get a different update coming much sooner. Bethesda announced on Thursday it plans to release a smaller update for Fallout 76 that’s releasing in under a week on August 3rd.

As Bethesda mentioned in its post about the new Fallout 76 update, it is indeed a smaller one, so don’t expect anything like the Steel Reign update released previously. This one will be mostly geared towards fixes for the game, but it’ll also add some new Atomic Shop content for players to use when customizing their characters and C.A.M.P. settlements.

This week in Inside the Vault for #Fallout76 ✅ Season 5 Radio Plays!

✅ Update coming August 3rd.

✅ Gold Rush weekend event and Minerva's Big Sale. Read it here: https://t.co/ZPZ0pBTJcu pic.twitter.com/U14N9aAXT9 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) July 29, 2021

“Prior to Fallout Worlds in September, we are currently planning to release another update for Fallout 76 on Tuesday, August 3,” Bethesda said. “This update will be smaller in scope than those that include new features or content, like Steel Reign or Fallout Worlds. However, we’re going to implement fixes for a wide variety of issues, many of which were reported to us by players like you in the Fallout 76 community. Additionally, it will bring some new cosmetics to the Atomic Shop.”

Players might’ve been hoping for a bigger update to come between Steel Reign and the Fallout Worlds release, but Bethesda said those smaller patches are important, too, when it comes to cleaning up different parts of the game and addressing the feedback shared by players.

“While our larger updates and the new features they often contain are exciting moments for game, we’re just as eager to bring you patches that primarily focus on swatting the bugs you’ve helped bring to our attention,” Bethesda said. “We appreciate all of the feedback and bug reports you send our way, so please keep it coming! As always, we’ll be sure to share a reminder with you the day before maintenance begins, and patch notes for the August 3 update will be available on Fallout.com during downtime.”

Fallout 76’s next update releases for all platforms on August 3rd.