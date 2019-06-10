Fallout 76 Wastelanders DLC Revealed, Includes NPCs, Dialogue Options, and More

Fallout 76 was not received well when it launched last year. After Bethesda seemingly got a handle on all of the bugs that were featured in the wasteland simulator, things have started to level out a bit. One of the biggest complaints to come out of Fallout fans since the release of the game, however, was the fact that the title did not feature any NPCs. Of course, it wasn’t exactly meant to have any NPCs at launch, but Bethesda has seemingly heard the fans and decided to announce a free DLC that is coming to Fallout 76 and it includes, you guessed it, NPCs.

Wastelanders will be a free update that arrives this fall for Fallout 76, and it will be bringing a host of goodies along with it. In addition to the NPCs that will be coming to the West Virginia wasteland, there will be full dialogue options for players, bridging the gap between 76 and what fans are used to in previous Fallout entries.

“Wastelanders is a massive free update to Fallout 76 that fundamentally changes the Wasteland, coming Fall 2019,” reads the official description. “One year after the opening of Vault 76, other humans have returned to Appalachia. Factions of Settlers and Raiders aim to make the world their own and claim a rumored fortune. Embark on a new main quest of choice and consequence, interact with characters and their unique stories, discover the faction settlements of Crater and Foundation, and collect powerful new weapons and armor. Your choices decide their fates.”

Of course, this isn’t the only thing going down in the future for Fallout 76 fans. There will be an entirely new main quest, choices and their consequences, as well as new weapons and gear. Needless to say, things are going to be getting a lot more interesting for those hanging around the wastelands.

Fallout 76 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information about the game, check out some of our previous coverage.

