Lost Soul Aside Delayed a Month Before Release to August

Looks like we’ll have to wait to meet Kaser for just a while longer. A month away from release, PlayStation and Ultizero Games’ Lost Soul Aside has been delayed into August in order to polish the final product. The action-adventure RPG was recently at PlayStation’s State of Play in February with a new trailer showcasing its flashy Devil May Cry-inspired combat, and a release date of May 30th. Having been in development for almost a decade, Lost Soul Aside has been heavily anticipated by many, so the news of its delay to Summer may be a touch disappointing to hear.

Instead of it’s originally scheduled May 30th release, Lost Soul Aside will now launch on August 29th, 2025 for PC and PlayStation 5. Speaking on behalf of Ultizero Games and Lost Soul Aside, game director Yang Bing gave a statement on the delay.

“We are truly grateful for the positive response we’ve received from players all over the world since we announced Lost Soul Aside,” said Yang Bing. ‘We remain committed to delivering a high-quality game experience. To match the standards Ultizero Games have set for ourselves, we are going to take some additional time to polish the game. Lost Soul Aside will now release on August 29, 2025. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to our fans waiting for the launch.”

The new August date for Lost Soul Aside does place it in quite a tight spot, given it will now release along with Shinobi: Art of Vengeance, with the day prior, August 28th, having Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater launching. Previously, it would have been going head-to-head with Elden Ring: Nightreign on May 30th, as well as releasing in the same month as Doom: The Dark Ages.

As mentioned before, the game has been in development since 2014, started originally by just Yang Bing. PlayStation later chose the project to help develop as part of it’s China Hero Project in 2017, though it was never to be seen again until last year. While the wait may feel long, a few months is nothing to those who’ve been following Yang Bing’s vision since the viral original 2016 video. Plus, despite not having the game sooner, delays help make the game the best it can be, so Lost Soul Aside may get even better than what we’ve seen so far.

Lost Soul Aside will launch on PC and PlayStation 5 on August 29th. To keep up to date on the game, as well as other PlayStation titles, keep it here at ComicBook.