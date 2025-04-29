Star Wars Jedi 3 Gets New Update Amid Respawn Layoffs

We have gotten a small update on the third Star Wars Jedi game, following unfortunate news from developer Respawn Entertainment. There haven’t been as many Star Wars games as you might imagine since Disney acquired the franchise. When Disney took over, they made a lucrative deal with EA to become the exclusive publisher of Star Wars games for about a decade. During that time, EA rebooted Star Wars Battlefront, a beloved shooter franchise in the Star Wars universe, and began developing new ideas in the sci-fi world. Unfortunately, several of them were scrapped along the way, but there was one new series that came out of this era: Star Wars Jedi.

Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment broke free of its FPS roots by making a new Star Wars series that is inspired by games like Dark Souls while still retaining the action/adventure style one would hope from a Star Wars game. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Survivor are the two games in this series and follow a young Jedi named Cal Kestis, who was a youngling that survived Order 66. Eventually, he his drawn out of hiding and goes to war with the Empire and its allies. As you might imagine, this means you go toe to toe with Sith Lords like Darth Vader and encounter other familiar faces.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was a massive critical and commercial hit, so it didn’t take long for Respawn and EA to confirm work has begun on the third Star Wars Jedi game. As of right now, there’s no official title for it nor do we know exactly what it will be about, but Respawn is actively working on it. Unfortunately, it was confirmed today that Respawn was struck by layoffs and had to cancel two games that were in the early stages of development. The one silver lining here is that the next Star Wars Jedi game was not a casualty of these issues.

Respawn reaffirmed that development continues on Star Wars Jedi 3 and the game aims to “raise the bar again for storytelling and gameplay.” Star Wars Jedi: Survivor came out two years ago now, so there’s a chance we may start to see glimpses of the game next year. There was only three years between the first two games and that development was likely hindered by COVID to a degree, so hopefully a similar timeline will occur for the third game.

The first two Star Wars Jedi games featured wall-running/parkour, different combat styles, and a Metroidvania-style of exploration that fans responded well to. It seems likely that the third game will continue to innovate and push the boundaries of Star Wars gameplay, but we’ll have to wait and see what that might look like. Nevertheless, Respawn will likely give it its all as Star Wars Jedi 3 will be the final game in the series, concluding a trilogy for young Cal Kestis. However, given the Star Wars universe is extremely connected, it wouldn’t be shocking if Kestis pops up in future games, TV shows, and movies.