Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Update Brings Major Fixes

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has proven to be one of the best ways to experience the Warhammer 40K universe thanks to the constant updates by Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive. While the update today isn’t the biggest, certainly not compared to the previous update, it brings a major fix to issues plaguing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2’s multiplayer modes. Not only this, but several bugs, most notably with the Tyranid Hive Tyrant, have also been addressed. Fans have already expressed happiness at the quick response time of this hotfix and can’t wait for more content to come, which has been promised in the wake of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 being announced.

The main draw of this Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 hotfix is the resolution of network issues and getting rid of the black screen when completing an operation. Given the difficulty of some of these, players are understandably happy their efforts won’t be wasted by this particularly annoying bug.

Various general fixes for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 include updating the description of Heavy’s Auxiliary Ammunition, a Bulwark’s bug perk, and an issue with the Hive Tyrant, a new boss added in the previous update.

For a full list of everything included in this Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 7.2 hotfix today, check out the complete patch notes thanks to Focus Entertainment.

warhammer 40k: Space marine 2 imperial fist champion.

Fixed multiple network issues.

Fixed a possible black screen issue when finishing operation.

Fixed the value in the description of Heavy’s “Auxiliary ammunition”.

Fixed a bug on Bulwark’s perks that could be triggered by friendly fire.

Fixed an issue with the Hive Tyrant that could get stuck in its charging animation in some specific cases.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.