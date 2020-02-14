Fallout 76’s Wastelanders Update Will Let Players Recruit NPCs as Allies

Fallout 76 players will be encountering tons of NPCs when the game’s big Wastelanders update releases, and some of them will even join players at their settlements. These characters are called “Allies” and were revealed by Bethesda on Thursday as one of the many features of Wastelanders. Players will often have to help out these Allies first, but once they do, you’ll be able to take part in recurring quests and add to your C.A.M.P. with unique components.

The Wastelanders update contains “a variety of Allies” for players to meet, according to Bethesda. While all the NPCs are expected to be unique from one another, these Allies will have an extra level to them since they’ll offer entire personal questlines and possibilities of more rewards.

“There are a variety of Allies you will meet during your travels throughout the Wasteland,” Bethesda said. “Some of them can be recruited to take up residence in your C.A.M.P. through conversations or by proving yourself in some way. Every Ally has a different personality that you can explore by speaking with them, as well as by completing the new daily quests they offer.”

Introducing Allies, special human NPCs coming to #Fallout76 with #Wastelanders. Get to know them in the latest Inside the Vault: https://t.co/UCKJyBTZtQ pic.twitter.com/6EodbhMCpP — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) February 13, 2020

If you’re able to align yourself with one of these Allies, you can entice them to come back to your C.A.M.P. where they’ll be able to lend their expertise to your setup. One of the Allies we’ve already been introduced to is named Beckett, a character who will set up a bar and serve players drinks while offering quests and bolstering C.A.M.P. defenses.

“When you convince an Ally that your home base is the hottest hangout in Appalachia, you will unlock a C.A.M.P. object that’s unique to that person,” Bethesda said. “Build it to let them know that they can stick around and make themselves at home in your abode. For example, by recruiting Beckett, you will be able to construct Beckett’s Bar, where he will serve up drinks, lend an ear for conversations, or ask for a hand with something he needs done. Additionally, your Ally will offer an extra layer of security for your C.A.M.P., and they will help defend against any enemies who may come knocking.”

The Allies are the latest part of Fallout 76 that Bethesda has detailed. We’ve also been introduced to the reputation system as well as two Wastelanders factions that tie into that system.