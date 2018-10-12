‘Fallout 76’: West Virginia Goes All In for Tourists

By now, everyone knows that the upcoming Fallout 76 title from Bethesda is set in good ‘ol West Virginia. All the Mountain Mommas out there are excited to take to those country roads viva la Wasteland and it seems that the state itself has even given into the hype.

The Governor of West Virginia and the West Virginia Tourism Office both officially announced that they have teamed up with Bethesda in relation to the upcoming online game.

“It’s finally time the rest of the world sees what a gem West Virginia is,” said Governor Jim Justice. “For years, I’ve been saying we have it all: beautiful scenery, the best people you could ask for and more. And now, we get to share a piece of that with people all over the world through the unique lens of this video game.”

“I think the world was caught by surprise when Bethesda released the trailer with an eerily beautiful post-apocalyptic West Virginia set to a slightly more futuristic version of our state’s anthem,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “In just a matter of hours, the internet was abuzz with West Virginians excited to see a glimpse of home and gamers excited to learn more about their new, beautiful virtual destination.”

They added, “Our goal is to welcome each and every one of the game’s players to Almost Heaven,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “Bethesda has been a terrific partner since day one. They’ve really embraced West Virginia and its beauty. We believe this unique partnership has tremendous potential to bring folks to visit the Mountain State.”

We don’t know exactly what this partnership will offer but we have a feeling the state will be seeing a lot of Vault Boy bobbleheads in their future.

As they mentioned in their official announcement, this was a smart move give that the this series really is a money mill. Despite the mixed reception when the online direction was announced, the team over at Bethesda still experienced tremendous sales regarding the latest Wasteland adventures.

