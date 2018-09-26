Bethesda Addresses Fallout 76 Cross-play Questions

With Sony finally joining in on the cross-play fun with their big PlayStation 4 announcement and Fortnite beta test, the excitement over what other games will open up is cresting into uncontrollable hype. With Sony having been the hold up for many developers considering making their games cross-play compatible, it seems like the sky is the limit for what’s next. Or the Wasteland is the limit, because Fallout 76 still won’t have this feature.

Back in June, Bethesda’s Todd Howard said that Sony wasn’t being too helpful when it came to bringing their online survival adventure into the realm of cross-play. “We would love that, but right now we can’t,” Howard said when asked about enabling crossplay. “Sony isn’t as helpful as everyone would like.”

But now, Sony seems to have changed their tune so why is there still a “no” regarding this feature that opens up the gaming experience? Bethesda’s Pete Hines took to Twitter to explain:

Folks, chill. I work with a lot of devs and games for whom this is important going forward. Fallout 76 does not support crossplay, for a number of reasons. I have no idea if it ever will. But I assure you it is not on our radar right now as we focus on B.E.T.A. and Launch. — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) September 26, 2018

Does that mean this feature won’t open up in the future? Absolutely not! The team over at Bethesda have said numerous times that this is a first for the franchise and a first for a lot of their team members. They are going to have their hands full with the servers and making sure everything runs according to plan. Adding cross-play mechanics into that while they are in the home stretch just doesn’t make sense at this time, but once the launch comes and goes and the server status has settled into a comfortable rhythm, there is no reason why Bethesda wouldn’t revisit the possibility in the future – they are clearly on board with this mode of play.

Until the plans change, players can look forward to the online Wasteland experience when Fallout 76 debuts on November 14th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.