Fallout 76 Xbox One X Bundle Revealed

The hype for Fallout 76 continues to grow with every new detail the team over at Bethesda reveals about the online title. Though the studio is doing things a little differently this go around, Fallout 76 will be a spin-off that very much still feels like the franchise it comes from – with a few new twists. For those hoping to take to the Wasteland once more on Xbox, there’s a new bundle that might just be up your alley – especially if you’re looking to upgrade to the Xbox One X.

According to the team over at Xbox, “Pre-order the Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle and experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe. With support for 4K resolution and HDR, Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4 welcome you to Fallout 76, the online prequel where every surviving human is a real person. Twenty-five years after the bombs fall, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers – chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, and build your way to triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats.”

Though the system itself won’t don the usual Vault Boy aesthetic (which would be amazing, by the way), it will come with a digital version of the game itself, one month of Xbox Live Gold and the Xbox Game Pass. It will also come equipped with the standard Xbox Wireless controller.

Pre-orders for this bundle are now live with its release date set for November 14th of this year. It’s the perfect time for the holiday season and a pretty “rad(iation)” gift for any Bethesda fan.

The latest bundle news also comes on the heels of the latest Fallout 76 trailer that dives deep into the C.A.M.P feature while also showing what it will take for players to survive. All of this and more from Gamescom 2018, which is going on now!

To catch up on all of the latest and greatest in Fallout news, check out our community hub right here to learn more!

