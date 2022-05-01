Fallout TV Series Reportedly Begins Filming This Summer

✖

Filming on Amazon's streaming adaptation of Fallout could begin as early as next month. Amazon has not confirmed that just yet, but The Cosmic Circus has shared a casting call from the website StuntAccess. Apparently, Amazon is looking to hire stunt performers for a Prime Video series, which would begin filming on June 20th in New York. Fallout fans should take that starting date with a grain of salt, as only a working title for the production was provided: Hondo. Whether "Hondo" is actually Fallout remains to be seen, but hopefully something concrete will be revealed in the near future!

Production on the film's premiere was already confirmed to take place in 2022, so June certainly seems plausible. The premiere is being directed by Jonathan Nolan, co-creator of HBO's Westworld. Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Graham Wagner (Silicon Valley) are both attached as showrunners. Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) and Walton Goggins (Justified) are both set to play lead roles in the series.

At this time, very little additional information has been revealed about the show. It's unclear whether the series will directly adapt a specific storyline from the games, or if it will use themes and materials from Bethesda to create a new narrative. The recent success of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 showed that movies based on video games can find success when they faithfully adapt the source material, but faithfulness does not always equate to quality.

Regardless of what direction Fallout will take, hopefully the series will prove to be an enjoyable one for fans of the games. The Fallout video games have established a passionate audience over the last 25 years, and there's a lot of excitement for Amazon's series. There have been a lot of bad TV shows and movies based on video games over the years, but it seems like things are starting to move in a much better direction, as studios increasingly look for gaming properties to adapt. If filming on Fallout does start next month, we shouldn't have too much longer to wait to see how it turns out!

Are you a fan of the Fallout games? What do you want to see from the series? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!