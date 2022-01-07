Fallout Amazon Series Gains Showrunners, Westworld Co-Creator Jonathan Nolan to Direct Pilot

Fallout fans have been eagerly anticipating information on the Amazon series based on the games, and a new update has now been provided! According to Deadline, production for the premiere will start this year, and the episode will be directed by Jonathan Nolan, co-creator of HBO’s Westworld. Nolan and fellow Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy have been attached to the project since it was first announced in 2020. Deadline is also reporting that Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner have signed on as Fallout‘s showrunners. Robertson-Dworet previously served as one of the scriptwriters on Captain Marvel, while Wagner was a co-executive producer on Silicon Valley.

News on the show comes just a few short months after Bethesda’s Todd Howard confirmed that the series was still in production. Fans were understandably concerned that the series might have been quietly cancelled, but it looks like things are starting to pick up steam! Unfortunately, further details about the show have not been revealed. We don’t know whether it will be directly adapting material from any of the games, or if Fallout will be a series loosely following those themes. Hopefully, Bethesda will be able to give fans some information soon, now that things are starting to progress!

Over the last few years, Hollywood has increasingly looked to video games to mine for adaptations. While the Fallout pilot will start production soon, it’s unclear if it will air in 2022. However, this year will see a number of other major video game adaptations, including Sony’s Uncharted in February and Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in April. Later this year, HBO’s The Last of Us series is set to release, while Universal’s animated feature based on Super Mario is set to debut in December. Considering how successful Mortal Kombat was on HBO Max last year, it seems like a safe bet that more streaming services will look to invest in video game properties in the coming years!

