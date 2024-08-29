3 Fallout Games Are Now Completely Free to Own Permanently

Three popular games in Bethesda’s Fallout franchise are now completely free to own. Since the release of the Fallout TV show on Prime Video earlier in 2024, there has been a massive resurgence of interest in the post-apocalyptic series. While titles like Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 have been the biggest beneficiaries of this renewed interest, other various entries in the franchise have also been getting some attention of their own. Now, one major PC platform is looking to capitalize on this hype by handing out some of the earlier Fallout installments at no cost.

Starting today, August 29th, and lasting until the morning of September 5th, the Epic Games Store has made the Fallout Classic Collection free. This bundle includes three games which are headlined by the original Fallout and Fallout 2. The third entry is then that of Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, which was the first offshoot game in the series to come about. In total, the Fallout Classic Collection typically retails for $20, so the savings here are very much welcome.

Despite featuring some very different gameplay mechanics compared to the more modern Fallout games, these original titles are still great in their own ways. Fallout and Fallout 2, specifically, feature many of the same locations and story beats that are seen in the Fallout TV series. As such, if you watched that show and are interested in diving into the franchise deeper, these games are great to play as long as you can withstand their age.

You can learn more about the games included in Fallout Classic Collection by checking out their official descriptions below.

Fallout: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game

You’ve just unearthed the classic post-apocalyptic role-playing game that revitalized the entire CRPG genre. The Fallout SPECIAL system allows drastically different types of characters, meaningful decisions and development that puts you in complete control. Explore the devastated ruins of a golden age civilization. Talk, sneak or fight your way past mutants, gangsters and robotic adversaries. Make the right decisions or you could end up as another fallen hero in the wastelands…

Fallout 2: A Post Nuclear Role Playing Game

Fallout 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed game that took RPG’ing out of the dungeons and into a dynamic, apocalyptic retro-future.

It’s been 80 long years since your ancestors trod across the wastelands. As you search for the Garden of Eden Creation Kit to save your primitive village, your path is strewn with crippling radiation, megalomaniac mutants, and a relentless stream of lies, deceit and treachery. You begin to wonder if anyone really stands to gain anything from this brave new world.

Mastering your character’s skills and traits for survival, Fallout 2 will challenge you to endure in a post-nuclear world whose future withers with every passing moment…

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel

You are the wretched refuse. You may be born from dirt, but we will forge you into steel. You will learn to bend; if not you, will you break. In these dark times, the Brotherhood – your Brotherhood – is all that stands between the rekindled flame of civilization and the howling, radiated wasteland.

Your weapons will become more than your tools, they will become your friends. You will use your skills to inspire the lowly and protect the weak… whether they like it or not. Your squadmates will be more dear to you than your kin and for those that survive there will be honor, respect and the spoils of war.