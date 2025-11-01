New Fallout 5 Update Confirms What Fans Have Expected All Along

A new update from Bethesda tied to Fallout 5 has more or less confirmed what fans have been expecting for a few years now. While Fallout 5 hasn’t been announced in name by Bethesda Game Studios just yet, the company hasn’t shied away from the fact that it will one day release a new Fallout game. Now, the studio has provided just a bit more information on what’s currently happening with this next Fallout title, and it might indicate that the game will arrive sooner than anticipated.

During a recent broadcast, longtime Bethesda director Todd Howard made it clear that the studio is already working on “even more” Fallout. Although this statement doesn’t say much, Howard’s words seem to indicate that a new Fallout game (surely that of Fallout 5) is at the very least in pre-production right now. Previously, it wasn’t known if work on Fallout 5 had started at all or if all of Bethesda’s current resources were being put toward The Elder Scrolls 6. This message from Howard at least tells us that work on Fallout 5 is ongoing at the moment, even if it isn’t the main focus.

“Just know we are working on even more [Fallout],” Howard said. “We are looking forward to the day when we can share that with everybody.”

Assuming that Fallout 5 is truly in pre-production, this will allow Bethesda to finalize the game’s scope and much of its story. Once The Elder Scrolls 6 is eventually released, Bethesda will then be able to more seamlessly shift into production on Fallout 5 and start ramping up its work on the project further. The production period will still take years on its own, which means that Fallout 5 still isn’t anywhere close to seeing the light of day. Despite this, it’s nice to know that attention is being placed on the next mainline Fallout game right now.

Even though Fallout 5 is still very far off from releasing, there should be plenty of other Fallout projects in the pipeline. An upgraded version of Fallout 4, dubbed Fallout 4 Anniversary, was recently revealed and will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 next year. The Fallout TV series on Prime Video is also set to return shortly, with Season 2 set to hit the platform on December 17th.

