Fallout Stars React to Shocking Moments, Share Hopes for Season 2

All eight episodes of Fallout dropped on Prime Video this week, and it's already a huge hit with critics and audiences alike. The new series is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and 85% audience score. ComicBook.com's Tanner Dedmon gave the new show a 4.5 out of 5, saying it has "raised the bar for what a video game adaptation can look like." Naturally, fans are eager to find out if the show will be getting another season from Amazon. While there hasn't been an official announcement yet, the cast is already thinking about the potential next season.

ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the cast at the show's Los Angeles premiere, and they reacted to some of the show's shocking moments and shared their hopes for the future. Warning: Major Spoilers Ahead!

The Surface Dwellers

(Photo: Prime Video)

In the first episode, Lucy (Ella Purnell) marries Monty (Cameron Cowperthwaite), who is a surface-dweller pretending to be from Vault 32. Monty's true identity is revealed quite quickly, so we asked the actor what it was like learning about his character's early turn.

"I think it just is in line with the show," Cowperthwaite explained. "The show is just going to keep you guessing at every possible turn. When you think you got it, they're going to take you somewhere else. And they've done such a good job at teasing all of that and keeping it grounded and real. And I was just so stoked to be a part of something that kind of sets this world on fire. ... That it really ignites the passion of the show and what we're really trying to accomplish, which is just your high-octane entertainment."

Dane's Decision

(Photo: Prime Video)

Early in the season, Dane (Xelia Mendes-Jones) is injured when someone puts razor blades in his shoe, which causes Maximus (Aaron Moten) to take their place as Knight Titus' squire. However, the end of the season revealed Dane put the blades in his shoe himself because he was afraid to leave.

"I was actually the only person who knew that until that script came out," Mendes-Jones revealed. "I was told that when we shot the initial injury ... I wasn't that surprised by it. I knew a little bit more about who Dane is and what he's all about. But yeah, I think it's a real twist. I think people won't expect it. I think it's a great example of how well [showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner] and [director/executive producer Jonathan Nolan] understand the games, but no character is only one thing."

"I think I would love to see more about his relationship with Maximus, especially after the events of season one," Mendes-Jones said of their season two hopes for Dane. "And I would love to see what's driven his decisions this season, where that's coming from."

The Unsuspecting Ghoul

(Photo: Prime Video)

Soon after Maximus becomes the squire for Titus, the knight is killed and Maximus takes his place. He lies to the Brotherhood of Steel, so they send him a new squire, Thaddeus (Johnny Pemberton). Maximus decides to tell Thaddeus the truth, but the squire doesn't take it well, and they fight, resulting in Thaddeus' foot getting crushed. Later, Thaddeus meets a "doctor" who gives him a cure for his injury, but it turns out it does more than heal, and Thaddeus is turned into a Ghoul.

"Oh, that's been hard to sit on," Pemberton said of the Ghoul twist. "I'm relieved. Yes, for sure. But also, it's a thing where it's to be determined. We don't know what's going to happen. Obviously, there's a lot to be decided. But it's great. I am very happy."

Reg's Vote

(Photo: Prime Video)

We also spoke with Rodrigo Luzzi about his character Reg's defining moment in the show, which is when he doesn't vote for himself to be Overseer of Vault 33.

"I think Reg is at war with himself, and he just always wants to do the right thing, and I think he felt that that was the right thing to do," Luzzi explained. "I don't know anything about it, but I would love to have a season two just to keep exploring this massive world. I feel like this thing could go on for a while."

Vault 4's True Nature

(Photo: Prime Video)

While chatting with Chris Parnell (Overseer Benjamin), we asked about Vault 4 and how their seemingly sinister nature ended up being quite innocent.

"Oh, it's just fun," Parnell shared. "It's fun to see how he appears in the beginning and like, 'Oh, maybe he's not such a great guy.' But you realize that most of the people, a lot of people in the vaults are just earnest, 'Golly gee.' They have these old American values and for the better, mostly, some for the worst."

"Maybe a dance hall, a disco tent," Parnell joked when asked what he would want to see in Vault 4 in season two. "Maybe a fabulous, enormous, deep multilayered disco tent."

Barb the Villain

(Photo: Prime Video)

One of the biggest twists of the show is the reveal that Barb (Frances Turner) suggested Vault-Tec drop the bombs themselves.

"I was surprised," Turner shared. "I wasn't expecting to go that way, but it is very exciting as an actor to be able to slowly build that, and layer that in, and come up with and talk to Geneva and Graham about the why ... That was very exciting and I'm very excited to see [what's next]."

Steph's Secrets

(Photo: Prime Video)

It's revealed that everyone from Vault 31 is actually a Vault-Tec employee from the past who froze themselves in cryogenic pods. Among the fake Vaulters is Stephanie (Annabel O'Hagan).

"You first start filming, so every little bit of information that I'm getting from episode to episode, closer and closer, and more and more excited," O'Hagan explained of working up to the big twist. "I would be so honored to come back and jump in the suit."

Lucy Leaves

(Photo: Prime Video)

While speaking with Ella Purnell (Lucy), we brought up the sad moment in the final episode where she leaves Maximus behind.

"It was hard to film," she admitted.

"Just being able to get back together with the gang," she added when asked about her hopes for season two. "Honestly, I love my friends and this crew and the cast so much and it would just be a really happy experience."

Tight-Lipped

(Photo: Prime Video)

Some folks were playing coy about the show's future.

"I think it's exciting. I think it's exciting. I wouldn't know and there's so many possibilities," Moises Arias (Norm) shared with a smile.

"We try to concentrate on one season at a time," director/executive producer Jonthan Nolan explained.

Did you enjoy the first season of Fallout? Are you hoping for a season two? Tell us in the comments!