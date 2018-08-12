Fallout: New California Devs Weigh In on 76’s New Perk System

Yesterday, we learned so much about the upcoming Fallout 76 game coming later this year and much of it calmed many of the fears players had about the franchise going online. From the awesome new photo mode, to the incredible way Bethesda is dealing with griefers – we now know more than ever before about the Wasteland with friends. But one of the most radical changes to the game is how the perks work. Even the creator behind the highly anticipated Fallout: New California weighed in on the revealed alterations.

“I really like the interface details and the concept of seeing your perks as cards. That is cool,” he began on the most recent Facebook post. “I resent everything else about it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He continued, “Perks should be banned from level up screens outside of tag traits at the beginning and some rare bonuses for leveling up related to leveling up.

Instead you should earn Perks through achievements, performing a set number of actions to unlock a new skill via perks or improving stats via perks. Through dialogues and branching choices, so if you’ve proven over and over you’re a charming guy or resort to intimidation you unlock perks for that behaviour, as well as through being TAUGHT or INHERITED perks from relationships, and Perks that track your progress through the decision tree and unlock dialogue (which is how FNC works.)”

He also mentioned that he just wasn’t a fan of trading perks with friends like cards, he even called it “lame.” The perk system itself he seemed to be fine with, simply the trading aspect. That being said, the aim of this prequel spin-off is to be a social experience, so it would make sense that a trading aspect would be there to give incentive to interact with other players.

He also added a little tid-bit about the changes in relation to his own project, “New California lampoons that mechanism of becoming a god tier character by murdering your way to a science, medicine, & engineering degree. In fact the entire mod is a lampshade of that trope. So it’s weird to see yet another Fallout game doing that — again.”

To learn more about this incredibly ambitious fan project, make sure to mosey on over to their site here to check those out!

To stay up to date on the latest news about 76, check out our full community hub right here to stay in the know 24/7! As for the game itself, the next entry into the Fallout series debuts on November 14th on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.