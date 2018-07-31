Fallout: New California Team Reveals New Details About Vayger the Super Mutant Cyborg

Now that the fear of a shut down is out of the way following the announcement of a board game under the same name, the ambitious fan project of Fallout: New California is getting ready to deploy its open beta. Since the game will be playable to the public for the first time in over 6 years, many have been itching for any sort of details that the dev team deem worthy of revealing before it becomes accessible to all. The latest unveiling? Their unique take on Vayger, the Super Mutant Cyborg that is now fully voiced and ready for action!

According to their most recent Facebook post, “Vayger the Super Mutant cyborg has a cool voice now. Just one more session of that, we tap out the new Vault Viking, grab the new Yetti and Jenn Hail lines, then we can quickly patch in the extra Vault Dwellers, Black Vulture, Male Viper, Male Survivalist, and Raya — then we are done with that project. Edit, implement, lip, done.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We just have to wait til August 12th to get Chevy’s lines recorded that we missed in 2015, and done. We’re ready for open BETA a day or two later, because we have to edit and pack files, test deliverables, test upload, then we’ll just randomly surprise everyone by posting the Nexus and ModDb links. If you’re looking to help us fix bugs, this will be our BETA TEST, which could’a shoulda been private, but we’ll do it in public.”

The testing period will be kicking off sometime in August, though an exact date has yet to be set. To go along with the upcoming testing plans, the team also added “In October we plan to be done forever. Mod’s done. Will have the side content we cut restored and most of the bugs patch. We’ll update it some more til December, release the actual Gold Master finished and Project Brazil is over. Huzzah!

Rick has done an excellent job patching the cut content back in. We’ve got the little ones already in, like the Prophet, and the big ones like the Super Mutant alternate ending (I haven’t playtested it yet, got one more little art pass to do in that room too,) and I think we’ll probably wind up implementing the side quests for Raya, Tanok, Bert, and the Captured Vault Dwellers during Open Beta, We’ll pepper those in as we check off the patches, since it’s a lot of work for just Rick by himself to do that AND patch bugs.”

“Any of you guys quest scripters in the GECK? You could come here and help us out now, that’d be great. Quests are documented and written, all 3D assets in the game, all level assets set, all the rest of the mod done — all you’d have to do is hop in, name some conditions, follow the architecture where we buried the bodies to switch them on and off over time, script your conditions, set AI packages, and there you go, brand new side quests already voiced and ready.”

There is still some retexturing that needs to be done, as they describe the Gatekeeper as “one of those pivotal characters that just needed a lot more attention paid to.”

To support this incredibly ambitious fan project, make sure to mosey on over to their site here to check those out!